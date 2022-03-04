Teammates big part of Prospect Day





The University of Arkansas will host two defensive targets from the same school along with several other top recruits on Saturday for Prospect Day.

Sophomore Colin Simmons, 6-2, 218 pounds, of Duncanville, Texas, plans to make the trip to Fayetteville with teammate and sophomore defensive back Ka'Davion Dotson.

Both were teammates of Arkansas freshman linebacker Jordan Crook last year for the 6A-Division I state runners-up Panthers. Crook enrolled at Arkansas in January.

"He said he's doing awesome," Simmons said of Crook. "He said he's loving it there. Everything is cool. He's just vibing out there."

Simmons said Crook likes how the team is hungry for success.

"He said people around him are just dogs," Simmons said. "They want it and they have great work ethic."

He likes what Crook is telling him about how the team is willing to pay the price to win.

"That means a lot honestly because I don't like playing with people that [don't] really care," Simmons said. "I like winning. I want to win and I like people that put in the hard work to win."

Simmons has 19 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Louisville, Michigan State and others. The Hogs were the fifth school to offer him on Sept. 26.

Dotson, 5-11, 185, has offers from Arkansas, Southern Cal, Missouri, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Kansas State and others.

"Most definitely just looking to meet the coaching staff, building a better relationship and really see this vibe at Arkansas," Dotson said of the upcoming visit.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Simmons a 4-star plus prospect.

"I was very impressed with him when I saw him around January," Lemming said. "Duncanville has a lot of big-time talent and he stands out."

Simmons and Dotson attended Arkansas' 20-10 victory over Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, with Crook in the fall.

"It was lit honestly, I like how their fans were," Simmons said.

They plan to attend the Razorbacks baseball game against Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

"I already know it's going to be lit and packed," Simmons said. "I just want to see how the people are down here."

Linebackers coach Michael Scherer has been working on getting Simmons to visit.

"He's been talking me to come down there," he said. "He has great energy."

BIG ON THE TRACK

Highly regarded junior linebacker Carson Dean's 6-4, 232-pound frame gets plenty of attention when he lines up for the 400 and 800 relays during track and field meets.

Dean of Carrollton (Texas) Hebron anchors his school's 400-relay team and has recorded a 10.74 second split and a 22.1 split in the 800 relay.

"Every time I walk into a track meet, I have my spikes in my hand, and I'm walking the field, and everyone points to the shot put ... and I go 'No, I run.' " Dean said. "Or I get on the track and people are like, 'Wow you're slow. You're just big. We're doing to dust you,' and then I go and kill them. I like it."

He's expected to visit the Hogs on Saturday for Prospect Day.

"I want to get a feel for the campus because I've never been there," Dean said. "I've always hear how nice it is and how everyone loves it."

Dean, who has a 3.84 grade-point average, has 15 scholarship offers from Texas, TCU, Ole Miss, LSU, Baylor, Missouri, Colorado, Nebraska and others. He would embrace an offer from Arkansas.

"I think they're building a great program there with Coach [Sam] Pittman and obviously not too far from home, and I've heard the vibe of the campus is super good, and I kind of want the home feel," Dean said. "If I go there and it feels like that and I like the campus and the football program, then obviously it would be a top choice."

He estimates knowing more than 100 people who attend Arkansas.

"I know a lot of friends who go there and then two, I know linebackers like Drew Sanders," Dean said. "I can learn from him. I feel like he and I are pretty similar linebackers."

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Dean a 3-plus star prospect. Dean said he speaks to linebacker coach Michael Scherer and assistant linebackers coach Jake Trump along with defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

"I like him. he seems pretty cool," Dean said of Scherer. "Just a good coach down-to-earth dude."

He recorded 68 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 4 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles as a junior.

"I think the next couple weeks to a month, I'll post my final schools and then in the spring and summer I'll focus on those schools and then whenever it feels right then I'm just going to commit," Dean said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com





