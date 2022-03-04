‘The Batman’: Pattinson a little more ‘Crow’ than bat

How long has it been since Hollywood gave birth to a solo "Batman" film? At least a decade with 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises." (Ben Affleck wore the famous cowl prior to now and will again later this year in "The Flash.") DC doesn't make it easy to keep up with its film continuity, does it?

Today Robert Pattinson takes on the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne. Though his performance, while fine, is much more inspired by 1994's "The Crow." Some shots, particularly when Pattinson is running around without the suit but still carrying its heavy eyeliner, he almost looks like the late Brandon Lee.

That's certainly not a bad thing, and it does set a specific tone for Pattinson's take on the caped crusader, separating him from Affleck's most recent go at the character. If Affleck's Batman is older, battle-scarred, and carrying hard life lessons over the death of Robin, Pattinson's Batman is still wet behind the ears and learning his place in the criminal underworld of Gotham.

While Affleck ends up with a life of rage, permanently branding criminals with his bat symbol, Pattinson leaves the starting line full of rage, determined to pummel Gotham's petty criminals while trying to make a difference. It's all an experiment for his Batman.

"The Batman" starts with Bruce having been the caped crusader for two years. He spends a lot of time on the streets at night, carefully selecting which criminals to take down, admitting in opening narration that he can't be everywhere at once.

Refreshingly, Director Matt Reeves has chosen to trust that audiences know Batman's history going into the story. For once, the movie doesn't make its audience see Bruce's parents being shot in that fateful alley, much like Tom Holland's "Spider-Man" doesn't make audiences relive the death of his uncle for the 50th time on screen.

But Reeves doesn't just neglect to show Thomas and Martha Wayne being gunned down, he also chose not to include any flashbacks about Bruce's training with Ra's al Ghul prior to becoming Batman.

It's a bold move, just starting with a clean slate, and telling the world, "This is my Batman. You already know he can beat people up. You already know why he's here. Now pay attention to my story." And it pays off, as the film can dedicate its entire nearly three-hours of runtime to unraveling a slow-burning detective story, something the hero desperately needed to be seen doing on the big screen. He is, after all, the "world's greatest detective."

The film follows a serial killer known as The Riddler (Paul Dano) who is targeting Gotham's elected officials and leaving cryptic clues to capture the attention of the caped crusader. He's this duct tape-obsessed internet phenomenon who feels grounded in reality, a far cry from Jim Carrey's take on the character.

Along the way, "The Batman" introduces some familiar faces like The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Inspector Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), Alfred (Andy Serkis), and even Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz). Some characters work well, and others feel more like placeholders.

Kravitz plays a fantastic Selina Kyle. She's got cats and a whip, but Kravitz also works as a good foil for Batman, who is figuring out exactly where he's going to draw the line in his path of violence. She is the perfect femme fatale for the caped crusader.

Meanwhile, Wright and Serkis struggle to define the iconic roles they're given, wearing the names but not really doing much with the characters themselves. They don't really live up to previous performances given by Jeremy Irons, Gary Oldman and Michael Caine.

But Farrell makes a fantastic crime boss in Penguin, and he takes the role in such a different direction than Danny DeVito. This Penguin isn't so much a comic-book character as a homely gangster just looking to seize Gotham's underworld. And he has the best sequence in the entire movie.

"The Batman" really takes its time setting up a corrupt Gotham that feels beyond saving. And Farrell's Penguin, a night club owner, fits into that world nicely. It's Penguin that Bruce chooses to introduce his Batmobile to, in all its blue-flamed glory. The car chase between Batman and Penguin is a cinematic adrenaline rush and hands down the most exciting sequence in an otherwise methodical detective story.

Greig Fraser's cinematography is magnificent and fills "The Batman" with plenty of iconic imagery, whether Bruce is fighting in a pitch-black hallway lighted only by the occasional burst of gunfire or silhouetted in flames, it's stellar work. And Fraser's imagery is complimented by Michael Giacchino's sound score, giving Pattinson's Batman his own sound identity and themes.

The one area "The Batman" falls short is its Bruce Wayne. Fans come to the movie to see Batman beating up criminals and roaring down the street in his Batmobile. But those scenes are best when they're sandwiched between sequences with Bruce Wayne being the debonair billionaire playboy.

It's one of the things Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Kevin Conroy did so well in their performances, being two characters, both Bruce Wayne and Batman. It's two halves of the equation, and both Affleck and Pattinson failed to balance it.

In 2022, it doesn't seem that difficult in a world of superhero movies to throw on a dark costume and beat criminals to a bloody pulp. Know what is challenging? Balancing that darker material with a charismatic performance on a human persona who isn't wearing the mask.

What makes the Spider-Man movies so memorable? Yeah, the action sequences with him swinging around the city on webs and fighting criminals are exciting. But it's also the balance of that with mortal moments from Peter Parker just being a human being, experiencing laughter, love and tragedy without the mask.

Audiences cheer for Spider-Man, but they relate to Parker. When Bruce Wayne is left out of the equation, the character arc is off-balance. Throughout "The Batman," Pattinson is slowly learning Gotham City doesn't just need someone to stop the bad guys. It needs a hero to rally around and inspire hope for the little people.

It's a shame that there's only a couple scenes of Pattinson getting to be Bruce Wayne. And it's why Christian Bale is still a better Batman than Pattinson is.

Pattinson deserves another two movies to grow into the character. He looks great in the suit, and he's got the broodiness of Batman down pat. He just needs more time to be the man under the mask and remind audiences he's human.

For comic book fans, "The Batman" seems like it borrows from the "Long Halloween" storyline. And its ending appears to set up an adaptation of "No Man's Land."

Matt Reeves clearly has enough respect for the source material and meticulous design plans for a "Batman" trilogy of his own, like Christopher Nolan. Hopefully Warner Bros sees to it he gets that trilogy. This universe has plenty of room to grow, and Reeves and Pattinson deserve to see it do so.