UALR receives jolt from freshman’s 24 points

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock had seen enough of the highlights -- or rather, lowlights.
Coach Darrell Walker didn't need to remind the Trojans any more of their 77-46 loss to South Alabama on Feb. 10, a game in which the Jaguars shot 60% from the field.
UALR flipped the script Thursday afternoon in Pensacola, Fla, when the 12th-seeded Trojans surprised No. 5 seed South Alabama 75-71 in a first-round Sun Belt Conference Tournament matchup, drilling 14 of 24 three-pointers and shooting nearly 50% from the field.
Freshman Jordan Jefferson went 8 of 9 beyond the arc in posting a career-high 24 points.
"It was incredible," South Alabama Coach Richie Riley said of Jefferson's performance. "it takes a lot of courage to do that in a tournament environment. ... For a young kid like him to come in here and do that at the Sun Belt Tournament is really impressive."
Perhaps it was a sign of things to come when freshman D.J. Smith drilled a long three-pointer over the Jaguars' 2-3 zone on the game's first possession.
UALR (9-18) hit a half-dozen three-pointers in the opening 12-plus minutes with a C.J. White three capping a 15-4 run that gave the Trojans their largest advantage at 28-18.
South Alabama (19-11) had primarily played zone recently as a consequence of being unable to successfully guard teams man-to-man. Walker expected as much, and he had his team ready to exploit it.
"They had no answer for Nikola [Maric] if they were going to play man," Walker said. "I put in a lot of sets, drew up a lot of stuff for my guys and they executed it."
UALR closed the half on a 5-0 run in 91 seconds, stretching its lead to 42-36 after the Jaguars had pulled to within a point.
The Trojans continued to sustain their advantage -- South Alabama never got closer than three points for the first 15-plus minutes of the second half, with UALR answering every push with a mini-spurt of its own.
Walker was whistled for a technical foul with 4:37 left following a no-call on a Trojan drive. South Alabama knocked down a pair of free throws, then followed with a layup seven seconds later to tie the game 66-66 with 4:30 remaining.
Instead, Jefferson cooly answered with another three-pointer.
"You've got to stay confident," Jefferson said. "My job is to make shots and shoot the ball when I'm open."
After Maric fouled out with 2:53 remaining, White hit a long jumper with the shot clock about to expire, pushing the UALR lead to 71-66.
Charles Manning Jr. -- who led the Jaguars with 26 points -- went 1 of 2 at the line with 12 seconds remaining, before White responded with a pair of free throws to set the final margin.
"We believed [we could win] before we came in," White said. "It was just a matter of going out and putting it together on the floor."
UALR;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS
Jefferson;37;8-11;0-0;1-2;3;1;24
Smith;11;1-4;0-0;0-0;0;1;3
Gardner;36;4-8;4-4;2-7;4;5;12
Maric;27;4-4;3-4;1-5;5;0;11
Stulic;26;2-6;0-0;0-4;3;2;6
Palermo;16;1-5;2-2;1-1;2;2;5
White;32;3-9;6-6;0-6;4;5;14
Besovic;15;0-0;0-0;1-3;2;1;0
Team;;;;1-1;;;
Totals;200;23-47;15-16;7-29;24;17;75
PCT — FG 48.9, FT 93.8. 3-PT — 14-24, 58.3 (Jefferson 8-9, Stulic 2-5, White 2-5, Smith 1-1, Palermo 1-2, Gardner 0-2). BL — 2 (Besovic, Stulic). TO — 11 (Gardner 4). ST — 4 (Smith 2).
South Alabama;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS
Thomas;18;2-4;1-2;2-2;3;0;7
Goncalves;28;1-7;1-1;1-1;2;0;4
Smith;19;0-2;0-0;0-0;1;0;0
Franklin;32;6-8;2-4;2-9;5;0;14
Manning;38;8-17;10-13;4-8;2;1;26
Jones;30;3-5;8-9;0-3;0;4;15
Anderson;29;2-2;1-1;0-2;2;3;5
Kearing;6;0-1;0-0;0-0;3;1;0
Team;;;;0-2;;;
Totals;200;22-46;23-30;9-27;18;9;71
PCT — FG 47.8, FT 76.7. 3-PT — 4-13, 30.8 (Thomas 2-3, Jones 1-3, Goncalves 1-5, Manning 0-2). BL — 4 (Manning 2). TO — 12 (Manning 4). ST — 8 (Franklin 4).
Halftime: UALR 42, South Alabama 36
Officials: Casady, Lennox, Orkus Jr.
Attendance: 852
Sun Belt men’s glance
At Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola,Fla.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
UALR 75, South Alabama 71
Arkansas St. 81, Louisiana-Monroe 77
Louisiana-Lafayette 67, Texas-Arlington 64
Georgia Southern 70, Coastal Carolina 64
SATURDAY’S GAMES
All times Central
Texas St. vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 11:30 a.m.
Troy vs. UALR, 2 p.m.
Georgia St. vs. Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. vs. Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.