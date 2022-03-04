Sections
SUN BELT MEN

UALR receives jolt from freshman’s 24 points

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:41 a.m.
Freshman Jordan Jefferson (12) hit 8 of 9 three-pointers and finished with a career-high 24 points to lead UALR to a victory over South Alabama at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Thursday at Pensacola, Fla. (Photo courtesy of UALR Athletics)


The University of Arkansas-Little Rock had seen enough of the highlights -- or rather, lowlights.

Coach Darrell Walker didn't need to remind the Trojans any more of their 77-46 loss to South Alabama on Feb. 10, a game in which the Jaguars shot 60% from the field.

UALR flipped the script Thursday afternoon in Pensacola, Fla, when the 12th-seeded Trojans surprised No. 5 seed South Alabama 75-71 in a first-round Sun Belt Conference Tournament matchup, drilling 14 of 24 three-pointers and shooting nearly 50% from the field.

Freshman Jordan Jefferson went 8 of 9 beyond the arc in posting a career-high 24 points.

"It was incredible," South Alabama Coach Richie Riley said of Jefferson's performance. "it takes a lot of courage to do that in a tournament environment. ... For a young kid like him to come in here and do that at the Sun Belt Tournament is really impressive."

Perhaps it was a sign of things to come when freshman D.J. Smith drilled a long three-pointer over the Jaguars' 2-3 zone on the game's first possession.

UALR (9-18) hit a half-dozen three-pointers in the opening 12-plus minutes with a C.J. White three capping a 15-4 run that gave the Trojans their largest advantage at 28-18.

South Alabama (19-11) had primarily played zone recently as a consequence of being unable to successfully guard teams man-to-man. Walker expected as much, and he had his team ready to exploit it.

"They had no answer for Nikola [Maric] if they were going to play man," Walker said. "I put in a lot of sets, drew up a lot of stuff for my guys and they executed it."

UALR closed the half on a 5-0 run in 91 seconds, stretching its lead to 42-36 after the Jaguars had pulled to within a point.

The Trojans continued to sustain their advantage -- South Alabama never got closer than three points for the first 15-plus minutes of the second half, with UALR answering every push with a mini-spurt of its own.

Walker was whistled for a technical foul with 4:37 left following a no-call on a Trojan drive. South Alabama knocked down a pair of free throws, then followed with a layup seven seconds later to tie the game 66-66 with 4:30 remaining.

Instead, Jefferson cooly answered with another three-pointer.

"You've got to stay confident," Jefferson said. "My job is to make shots and shoot the ball when I'm open."

After Maric fouled out with 2:53 remaining, White hit a long jumper with the shot clock about to expire, pushing the UALR lead to 71-66.

Charles Manning Jr. -- who led the Jaguars with 26 points -- went 1 of 2 at the line with 12 seconds remaining, before White responded with a pair of free throws to set the final margin.

"We believed [we could win] before we came in," White said. "It was just a matter of going out and putting it together on the floor."

UALR;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Jefferson;37;8-11;0-0;1-2;3;1;24

Smith;11;1-4;0-0;0-0;0;1;3

Gardner;36;4-8;4-4;2-7;4;5;12

Maric;27;4-4;3-4;1-5;5;0;11

Stulic;26;2-6;0-0;0-4;3;2;6

Palermo;16;1-5;2-2;1-1;2;2;5

White;32;3-9;6-6;0-6;4;5;14

Besovic;15;0-0;0-0;1-3;2;1;0

Team;;;;1-1;;;

Totals;200;23-47;15-16;7-29;24;17;75

PCT — FG 48.9, FT 93.8. 3-PT — 14-24, 58.3 (Jefferson 8-9, Stulic 2-5, White 2-5, Smith 1-1, Palermo 1-2, Gardner 0-2). BL — 2 (Besovic, Stulic). TO — 11 (Gardner 4). ST — 4 (Smith 2).

South Alabama;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Thomas;18;2-4;1-2;2-2;3;0;7

Goncalves;28;1-7;1-1;1-1;2;0;4

Smith;19;0-2;0-0;0-0;1;0;0

Franklin;32;6-8;2-4;2-9;5;0;14

Manning;38;8-17;10-13;4-8;2;1;26

Jones;30;3-5;8-9;0-3;0;4;15

Anderson;29;2-2;1-1;0-2;2;3;5

Kearing;6;0-1;0-0;0-0;3;1;0

Team;;;;0-2;;;

Totals;200;22-46;23-30;9-27;18;9;71

PCT — FG 47.8, FT 76.7. 3-PT — 4-13, 30.8 (Thomas 2-3, Jones 1-3, Goncalves 1-5, Manning 0-2). BL — 4 (Manning 2). TO — 12 (Manning 4). ST — 8 (Franklin 4).

Halftime: UALR 42, South Alabama 36

Officials: Casady, Lennox, Orkus Jr.

Attendance: 852


Sun Belt men’s glance

At Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola,Fla.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

UALR 75, South Alabama 71

Arkansas St. 81, Louisiana-Monroe 77

Louisiana-Lafayette 67, Texas-Arlington 64

Georgia Southern 70, Coastal Carolina 64

SATURDAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Texas St. vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 11:30 a.m.

Troy vs. UALR, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. vs. Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. vs. Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.


 

Print Headline: UALR receives jolt from freshman’s 24

