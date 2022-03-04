UAM announces area’s graduates for fall of ’21

The University of Arkansas at Monticello released its final list of fall 2021 graduates, according to a Feb. 28 news release. UAM presented 387 awards to 354 graduates, according to the UAM registrar's office.

Southeast Arkansas area graduates and their degrees or certificates include:

Pine Bluff

Tiana Briggs (Associate of Science), Shatera Cambrie King (Associate of Arts), Jequetta Deleigh Monk (Bachelor of Science).

White Hall

Connor Edward Jones (Bachelor of Arts).

Dermott

Allibess Rose Dyer (Certificate of Proficiency), Zamar Antonio Ford (Certificate of Proficiency), LaShonda Hewing (Certificate of Proficiency), Kataizah Antoinette Johnson (Bachelor of Science), Kenyetta Johnson (Certificate of Proficiency), Darquilla Malone (Certificate of Proficiency), Garrett Destin McNeice (Technical Certificate), Kate Mary Ann Odem (Associate of Applied Science), Cameren Michael Smith (Associate of Arts), Seth J. Wells (Bachelor of Business Administration).

Dumas

Mya N. Armstead (Bachelor of Science), Ariel Ayana-Spinks Brown (Master of Arts in Teaching), Tyrheiana Chrisha Brown (Certificate of Proficiency), Deitra L. Canady (Certificate of Proficiency), Lizette Chavez (Associate of Arts), Aretha Marie Christian (Certificate of Proficiency), Justin Wayde Downen (Certificate of Proficiency), Jaquelin Ivon Espinoza (Associate of Arts), Nayeli L. Garcia (Certificate of Proficiency), Quenshaydra Curtrice Gibson (Certificate of Proficiency), Shalacia Raquel James (Certificate of Proficiency), Misty Jo Jones (Certificate of Proficiency), Moesha Livingston (Certificate of Proficiency), Azariyah D. Madison (Certificate of Proficiency), Kenteriana Genaye McKinzie (Certificate of Proficiency), Keianna Chrishawn Miller (Certificate of Proficiency), Cami D. Milligan (Certificate of Proficiency), KaShonda Sharkey (Certificate of Proficiency), Lisa J. Simmons (Bachelor of Applied Science), Emma Grace White (Associate of Arts).

Eudora

Camya Conley (Certificate of Proficiency), Alysha M. Holt (Certificate of Proficiency), Juanita Stills (Certificate of Proficiency), Shawanda Tolliver (Associate of Science).

Fordyce

Cambria La'Chante Pace (Associate of Science).

Gillett

Joli Anne Holzhauer (Master of Arts in Teaching).

Gould

Jahmiya T. Crawley (Certificate of Proficiency), A'nessa S. Hill (Certificate of Proficiency).

Hermitage

Ethan H. Dauzat (Certificate of Proficiency), Caleb Greg Myers (Bachelor of Arts), Kandice E. Wever (Bachelor of Integrated Studies).

Lake Village

Maria Ines Avila (Certificate of Proficiency), KayLynn Rose Downs (Certificate of Proficiency), Anglenett Ford (Associate of Arts), Vanessa V. Gonzalez (Bachelor of Science), Marila Haney (Certificate of Proficiency), Catlyn Nicole Hatcher (Certificate of Proficiency), Kennedi M. Lucas (Certificate of Proficiency), Lacey Marie Osborne (Certificate of Proficiency), Barbara A. Sykes (Certificate of Proficiency), BreAmber Bre'on Wallace (Associate of Arts), Adori A. Washington (Certificate of Proficiency), Chelisea Symone Whitaker (Technical Certificate, Associate of Applied Science), Sharon E. Whitaker (Technical Certificate), Jacob Ross Whittle (Associate of Arts), Shiana L. Williams (Associate of Arts, Bachelor of Science), Zachary A. Yee (Bachelor of Science).

McGehee

Aleiya Rashonda Armour (Technical Certificate, Associate of Applied Science), Aaliyah BreShaye Brown (Certificate of Proficiency), Ember Deann Brown (Certificate of Proficiency), Elizabeth Leigh Collins (Certificate of Proficiency), Reilly N. Hayles (Certificate of Proficiency), Leisha Henry (Certificate of Proficiency), Nieisha Henry (Certificate of Proficiency), Tiffany R. James (Certificate of Proficiency), John Tabor McGraw (Master of Arts in Teaching), Mallory Hayden Pambianchi (Certificate of Proficiency), Glory A. Richardson (Bachelor of Applied Science), Bridgette Shardel Russell (Associate of Applied Science), Brenda Lee Watkins (Certificate of Proficiency), Davon M. White (Certificate of Proficiency), D'Auriyah Alexze Wilson (Certificate of Proficiency).

Monticello

Zachary C. Abbott (Bachelor of Science), Caroline Whitlee Adair (Bachelor of Science), Tiarra Kimara Austin (Certificate of Proficiency), Caliyah Banks (Certificate of Proficiency), Rachel Lauren Beatty (Master of Arts in Teaching), MaKayla Lenye' Binns (Certificate of Proficiency), Jacob D. Boykin (Bachelor of Science), Logan M. Briggs (Technical Certificate, Associate of Applied Science, Bachelor of Integrated Studies), Jessee Brixie (Technical Certificate, Associate of Applied Science), J'Naya D. Brown (Associate of Arts), Kelsey E. Caine (Certificate of Proficiency), Jerrel Cade Clemons (Associate of Science), Jonathan Anastacio Cruz (Associate of Arts), Delaney Michele Davis (Certificate of Proficiency), Erica Chaniece Davis (Technical Certificate, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate of Applied Science), Kimberly A. De La Cruz (Certificate of Proficiency), Ashley N. Forrest (Bachelor of Business Administration), Joshua Lee Forrest (Bachelor of Integrated Studies), Mary Forrest (Bachelor of Business Administration), Megan E. Forrest (Associate of Arts), Reagen Elizabeth Gardner (Associate of Arts), Cairo Jeremia Zy'Kece Graham (Certificate of Proficiency), LaReina Danyel Grundy (Master of Arts in Teaching), Dylan Matthew Gustafson (Associate of Science), Dallas Steven Harvey (Associate of Applied Science, Advanced Technical Certificate), Jay Lance Hill (Bachelor of Integrated Studies), Treasure Jackson (Certificate of Proficiency), Auston Grant Jeffers (Associate of Applied Science), Faith A. Johnson (Bachelor of Science), Anna Maria Jones (Associate of Arts), Ashley Kelly (Associate of Arts), Krystin Labaj (Technical Certificate, Associate of Applied Science), Ouname Lemogang Mhotsha (Master of Science), James Robert Miller (Certificate of Proficiency), Morgan Nicole Miller (Associate of Arts), Reid Maxwell Mitchell (Associate of Arts), Reese Caley Morman (Bachelor of Business Administration), Hisham Naji (Bachelor of Business Administration), Garrett T. Newton (Certificate of Proficiency), Garianna Pace (Bachelor of Business Administration), Patrick Hampton Phillips (Associate of Science), Madeline Ann Pruitt (Bachelor of Arts), Jamie Nicole Rawls (Bachelor of Applied Science), Reece Murray Reading (Bachelor of Science), Cameron Seth Reynolds (Bachelor of Science), Mairani Rivera (Bachelor of Arts), Samantha Gayle Sanders (Bachelor of Arts), Mecayla Abigail Shaver (Certificate of Proficiency), Lakeira Iceeaunna Simpson (Associate of Science), Olivia Leigh Smith (Bachelor of Business Administration), Daryn Katrice Spencer (Certificate of Proficiency), Jacob H. Spencer (Bachelor of Arts), Carlton M. Talley (Certificate of Proficiency), Kassie Briana Walker (Bachelor of Science), Kensley Jo Young (Technical Certificate).

Rison

James Owen Bowlin III (Bachelor of Science), Robin Denise Coats (Master of Arts in Teaching), Jessie A. Hickerson (Associate of Arts, Bachelor of Science).

Sheridan

Madeline Jade Graham (Master of Arts in Teaching), Katherine Summer Vermilyea (Associate of Arts).

Star City

Samantha Myles Bennett (Associate of Arts), Brittney Nicole Bostian (Associate of Arts), Spencer W. Branch (Bachelor of Arts), Madison D'Ann Burr (Associate of Arts), Slayde A. Carter (Certificate of Proficiency), Kyle Edward Earnest (Technical Certificate), Kaleb Ryan Green (Associate of Science), Jonathan D. Hibbard (Bachelor of Science), Andrew Hardy Kearney (Certificate of Proficiency), Courtney M. Malone (Associate of Science, Bachelor of Science), Heather Nicole Michalski (Bachelor of Science), Amanda Nicole Pack (Associate of Arts), Candace N. Price (Bachelor of Science), Kolby Lane Reeves (Bachelor of Science), Logan Taylor Riley (Certificate of Proficiency), Deionna De'Trice Trotter (Associate of Arts), Jacquilyn Marie White (Associate of Arts), Larry Dale Wilcox (Associate of Science, Bachelor of Arts).

Tillar

Jikayla Khionne Goins (Associate of Arts), Steven L. Hill (Bachelor of Science), Michael Alan Monroe (Certificate of Proficiency), Elizabeth Grace Sandlin (Certificate of Proficiency), Anna Elizabeth Stewart (Certificate of Proficiency).

Warren

Jacob Rhett Ashcraft (Associate of Applied Science), Billy Joe Carpenter (Certificate of Proficiency), Mark Alejandro Garcia (Certificate of Proficiency), Kasey Taylor Kellum (Associate of Arts, Bachelor of Science), Chloe Elise Lanier (Associate of Arts), Kim Laverne Lewis (Associate of Applied Science), Emmitt McKinley (Certificate of Proficiency, Technical Certificate), Michael Alan Miranda (Certificate of Proficiency), Gregory Reynolds (Certificate of Proficiency), Trystan Ray Savage (Certificate of Proficiency), Jacob Alexander Shipp (Associate of Arts), Josie Elise Smith (Associate of Arts), Ryan S. Smith (Bachelor of Science), Chetalya T. Spears (Certificate of Proficiency), Parker R. St. John (Certificate of Proficiency), Denisha Tyshae Stallings (Bachelor of Science), Vaneisa Torres (Bachelor of Science), Kelli Nichole Williams (Bachelor of Applied Science).

Watson

Rebecca Ann Kennedy (Certificate of Proficiency).

Wilmar

Jennifer Lynn Andrade (Bachelor of Science), Reagan Bret Berryman (Associate of Arts), Shakerrea Lashuan Brown (Associate of Arts), Trent Wilson Brown (Certificate of Proficiency), Drew E. Frasure (Associate of Arts), Haliey Biancca Hudson (Associate of Arts), Tyranny O'Keith Riley (Master of Arts in Teaching), Tonei S. Shepherd (Associate of Science, Bachelor of Business Administration), Olivia Grace White (Associate of Arts).

Details: UAM Office of the Registrar, (870) 460-1034.