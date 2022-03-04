UAPB taps Burrow to run Lion defense

Jeff Burrow has been hired as co-defensive coordinator and defensive back coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Burrow comes to UAPB after spending the last three seasons at the University at Buffalo.

Burrow originally came to UB in 2018 as the Bulls' director of player personnel. He coached the defensive back position in 2021 after previously coaching the safeties.

In 2020, safeties played a large role in helping the Bulls finish atop the Mid-American Conference rankings in total defense.

Both starting safeties, Joey Banks and Tyrone Hill, were named All-MAC. Banks was named to the first team after leading the Bulls in tackles (85) and interceptions (3). Hill was a second-team selection after recording 70 tackles and a team-best 10 pass breakups.

Burrow served as Kent State University's safeties coach from 2011-17 and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2017. He was part of the Golden Flashes' 2012 MAC East title run and the program's first bowl appearance in 40 years. In each of Burrow's first five seasons, a Kent State safety earned All-MAC honors, including two-time first-team All-MAC pick Nate Holley.

In his time at Kent State, he coached a number of Academic All-MAC players, including Jordan Italiano who became the first football player in Kent State's history to be a three-time Academic All-American. In 2015, he was the nation's only position coach to have two Academic All-Americans.

Burrow was defensive graduate assistant at the University of Minnesota (2003-04) and University of Notre Dame (2005-06), wide receivers coach at Alabama's Jacksonville State University (2007-08), assistant secondary coach at Marshall University (2009) and secondary coach at Indiana State University (2010).

He started four years at cornerback at the University of Cincinnati from 1995-99. Following his collegiate career, he signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League and played one season.

The Sylvester, Ga., native earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Cincinnati in 1999 and a master's degree in education from Minnesota in 2004. He and his wife, Janea, have three daughters, Jazmyne, Jaelyn and Jayda.