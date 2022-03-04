‘Uncharted’ stays atop, ‘Dog’ barks up to No. 2





NEW YORK -- For the eighth time in the last two and a half months, a movie starring Tom Holland is No. 1 at the box office.

The Sony/Columbia Pictures videogame adaptation "Uncharted," starring Holland and Mark Wahlberg, led ticket sales for its second weekend of release with $23.3 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.

"Uncharted" held well, too, dropping a modest 46% from its $44 million debut. In two weeks, it has made $83.4 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

"Uncharted," a long-in-development adventure film about lost treasure that cost $120 million to make, is packing theaters overseas, too. With a mid-March China release date still looming, "Uncharted" added $35 million overseas, bringing its worldwide gross to $226.4 million so far.

The film's robust international sales includes box office from Russia, where studios have thus far elected to keep movies in release after the country invaded Ukraine last week. The Ukrainian Film Academy on Saturday called for a boycott of the Russian film industry following the invasion.

On the heels of the blockbuster business for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the success of "Uncharted" has minted the expanding star power of the 25-year-old Holland. "No Way Home," which led the box office six times over December and January, is still one of the top draws in theaters. Last weekend, it landed in third place with $5.8 million, edging it closer to $800 million in domestic ticket sales.

While "Uncharted" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" have benefited from brand recognition, rarely has one movie star reigned so much over a 12-week span in theaters.

Star power, too, has kept the Channing Tatum-led "Dog" at the No. 2 spot. The MGM release, which Tatum co-directed with Reid Carolin, declined just 32% with $10.1 million in its second weekend of release. So far, the film -- in which Tatum plays an Army Ranger paired with an Army dog on a road trip -- has made $30.9 million against a $15 million budget.

With the release of Warner Bros.' "The Batman" coming today, few new wide releases opened in theaters -- and the ones that did struggled to make an impression.

The Foo Fighters' horror-comedy "Studio 666," released by Open Road and Briarcliff Entertainment, went the widest, opening in 2,306 theaters. The movie, starring Dave Grohl and company as themselves while making their 10th record in a haunted house, debuted with $1.5 million.

The repeatedly delayed "Cyrano," starring Peter Dinklage, premiered in 797 theaters and totaled $1.4 million for MGM. The musical, directed by Joe Wright, has been warmly received by critics and might have benefited from a boost in Oscar nominations, but after several major Golden Globe nominations, it landed only a nod for costume design.

The new release that performed best is five decades old. Paramount's 50th anniversary, remastered release of Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather" debuted with $900,000 in 156 theaters. The cast includes Marlon Brando, in the role that revived his sagging career, along with then-youngsters Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, James Caan, Talia Shire and Al Pacino.

The film, adapted screenplay and Brando all won Oscars. Brando refused his Oscar: "due to the poor treatment of American Indians in entertainment, as well as the ... Wounded Knee Incident." The classic crime drama, made for $6 million, has earned $248,243,986 worldwide since it premiered March 24, 1972. It was followed by "The Godfather: Part II" in 1974 and "The Godfather: Part III" in 1990.

This image released by Open Road Films shows Dave Grohl in "Studio 666." (Open Road Films via AP)



This image released by MGM shows Channing Tatum in a scene from "Dog." (Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures via AP)







Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) listens as Amerigo Bonasera (Salvatore Corsitto) whispers to him in “The Godfather” (1972), which was re-released for its 50th anniversary. The classic drama made $900,000 in 156 theaters.





