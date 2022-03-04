POLICE BEAT: Waffle House fight results in 1 arrest

Jacksonville police arrested a man early Thursday after a scuffle in a Waffle House in which punches were thrown and a Taser used to get the man under control, according to an arrest report.

Two officers arrived at the restaurant at 116 Marshall Road after receiving a report of an assault, encountering 33-year-old Casey Anderson, who is listed as homeless in the report.

Police tried to detain Anderson, as he reportedly matched the description of the assault suspect, but he refused to stand up. When one of the officers -- identified in the report as Lt. J. Brady -- tried to get Anderson to his feet, Anderson punched Brady in the face, the report said.

Brady used his Taser to get Anderson to comply and the officers handcuffed him, finding a glass pipe in his jacket pocket, the report states.

Anderson is charged with two felonies -- second-degree battery and possession of drug paraphernalia -- and also resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.



