War-driven run shows Treasury market weakness

The rush into Treasurys sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine has exposed fresh signs of weakness in the world's biggest bond market, adding to pressure on U.S. regulators to detail a reform plan.

The latest indications of poor trading conditions include a deterioration in the ability to buy or sell a security without moving its price, market participants say. There's also a slump in the volume of trading of non-benchmark Treasurys, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

The past several days' trading, with two-year yields abruptly tumbling before ricocheting back, also suggests to some a degree of volatility that goes beyond normal reaction to new developments.

"This is the world's safe haven -- the risk-free asset that everyone holds in their portfolios -- and you'd rather it not be so volatile," said Praveen Korapaty, chief rates strategist at Goldman Sachs. "There is broadly an issue of intermediation capacity in the Treasury market, and what Russia-Ukraine did was to provide an impetus for that fragility" to show, he said.

While the current strains are nothing like the abrupt squeeze in Treasurys trading seen in the crisis of March 2020, they illustrate continuing issues stemming from a mismatch between the gigantic size of the market and a limited ability among dealers to make a market. And regulators are under pressure to address them.

There's now almost $23 trillion in marketable Treasurys outstanding, marking an 86% surge since September 2014 -- when a new regulation forced financial institutions to hold more capital against their portfolios, treating government debt the same as riskier assets that typically yield bigger returns over time.

That regulatory move -- the adoption of the so-called the supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR -- diminished dealers' incentives to hold a stockpile of Treasurys for buying and selling to clients.

"The intermediation level from primary dealers hasn't changed at all" since the time of the global financial crisis, even as the Treasurys market quintupled in size, said Jay Barry, head of U.S. government-bond strategy at JPMorgan Chase & Co. "Smaller demands on liquidity are causing bigger declines in these liquidity measures. That will be the story until we find a more long-term solution."

Among the gauges of stress in the Treasurys market recent days:

• A measure of market depth -- or the ability to trade without substantially moving prices -- compiled by JPMorgan Chase has deteriorated to levels similar to around April 2020, just after the rupture in trading when the covid crisis hit.

• Counterparties to repurchase agreements are failing to follow through on their obligations at a level unseen in almost two years, a sign they're having difficulty obtaining the Treasurys they need.

• Dealer trading in off-the-run securities -- those that aren't the current benchmarks for the various maturities -- has tumbled, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysis.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the U.S. central bank now provides "institutionalized liquidity provision," which serves to support the functionality of financial markets.

The Fed last year created a standing repurchase facility to help ensure owners of U.S. government debt can at least obtain ready cash, and set up a similar permanent arrangement for foreign official holders of Treasurys. But that cannot make up for limited capacity in actually trading Treasurys.

Former Fed Governor Jeremy Stein, who contributed to a study of the Treasury market's problems led by ex-Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner last year, said there's urgency for action. He recommended regulators move quickly to expand access to the Fed's standing repo facility and dial back the SLR.

"I'm not claiming there's a panacea, but these may be a couple of low hanging things to do that may be quite helpful, are low-cost and make sense," said Stein, who's now an economics professor at Harvard University.

JPMorgan's Barry is among those saying an adjustment to calculations of the supplementary leverage ratio are needed. And Powell said earlier this year that the Fed wants to make such adjustments -- but there's no public timeline for change.

The Treasury Department has also discussed the idea of expanding the use of central clearing -- which could net out trades and thereby enhance liquidity while removing counterparty credit-risk concerns -- but also has no timeline for decisions.

Treasury officials in November released an interim report on efforts to address liquidity in the government debt market -- an initiative that involves corraling multiple agencies behind a single plan. John Rizzo, a spokesman for the department, declined to comment when asked about the latest signs of pressure in Treasurys trading.

"There are a lot more reforms that need to be done to reduce the severity of these periods of market dysfunction," said Darrell Duffie, a Stanford University finance professor.

Duffie, who has co-authored research on repos and was a prominent voice on changes made to bolster that market, said, "Central clearing is already helping the repo market quite a lot and it could do the same for trading of Treasury securities."

The Treasury's top domestic finance official, Nellie Liang, has said central clearing is "promising," without yet pressing for it. Duffie estimated that "only about 20% of trades are centrally cleared -- with the rest mostly settled on dealer balance sheets and taking up space."

The recent deterioration in trading isn't just due to geopolitics, according to Goldman, but also because of the Fed winding down its bond purchases -- which surged in March 2020 to help address the freeze in trading.

Risks could heighten later this year, when the Fed plans to start shrinking its balance sheet. In the long run, investors could end up demanding higher compensation for increased volatility in trading Treasurys, Praveen cautioned.