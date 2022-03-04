OPINION: What to watch at this year’s True/False film festival in Missouri

Last year, amidst the covid shut-down, the True/False Film Festival, an annual documentary festival held in Columbia, Mo., opted for a limited in-person fest, with the option of a virtual version that came with a literal box-full of accompaniments (including a selection of spray-bottle aromatics keyed to each presentation). While long on creativity — other items included textiles, candles, and a series of snacks representing the different cultures depicted — the boxes were pale approximations of the glory of actually being at the festival itself, surrounded by fellow documentary fans and enjoying the joie de vivre of the five-day celebration of the form.

After careful deliberation (and receiving my fourth dose of the vaccine), I made plans to finally return to an in-person festival, and this one seemed only fitting: As it happens, True/False 2020 was the last festival I got to attend in person before covid struck, so I make this bid for a return to normalcy a full two years later, coming full-circle, if you will, back into the land of the living, and past the living room.

I still have my trepidations, but I also have a lot of excitement in returning to Columbia. As usual, there is a full slate of fascinating-sounding documentaries available in this year's program. Here are a few I'm particularly interested to see.

"Canoa: A Shameful Memory": Originally released in 1976 (it plays here as part of the festival's True Vision program), Felipe Cazals' film re-creates the particulars of a devastating incident in the small Mexican village of San Miguel Canoa, in the late '60s, in which a group of university workers, falsely called out by a corrupt local priest, were hanged as communist agitators. Selected by True Vision honoree Juan Pablo Gonzalez, the film apparently documents the details of the fateful day, providing a sort of time-capsule crosshatch of the intersection of faith, fear and mob rule. There is a more than likely chance it will seem all too familiar given the current political climate in this country.

"Octopus": A couple of years ago, True/False screened "Collective," a devastating Romanian film from Alexander Nanau that concerned the incredible levels of corruption revealed in the aftermath of a tragic nightclub fire. This year, there's Karim Kassem's film concerning the horrific 2020 Beirut port explosion in Lebanon, which killed more than 200 people and left 300,000 people homeless. But while Nanau's film was a journalistic takedown of the entire regime that led to the tragedy, Kassem's film focuses more on the other side of the aftermath: How Lebanon's residents respond to the explosion, and work to bring the city back from crippling chaos to forge ahead.

"Riotsville, USA": In keeping with the theme, back in the '60s, at the height of the protest movement that put government officials on their heels, divisions of the Armed Forces were given special training in protest suppression. Completely fictionalized small towns were constructed to give these training exercises cohesion and verisimilitude. Director Sierra Pettengill utilizes archival footage, photos and existing text to capture the essence of these exercises, the birth of the police-state tactics still used in the modern era (see the #BLM protests for current context), suggesting, as always, that America's supposed freedom of protest exists in soaring rhetoric and patriotic textbooks, while remaining pretty far from the cold reality.

"The Territory": I confess that I had every opportunity to watch Alex Pritz' film — about the attempts of indigenous tribes in a section of Brazil's Amazon rain forest to keep out land-grabbers, mining concerns and unconscionable deforestation efforts — at Sundance in January, but after a long week of similarly distressing fare, I couldn't will myself to do it. Given a second chance, I fully intend to take advantage of the opportunity to watch the courageous Uru-eu-wau-wau people stand up to the encroachment on their territorial land, by documenting the destruction, and the resulting environmental strife for the world to witness.

"Turn Your Body to the Sun": Aliona van der Horst's film follows the journey of a woman named Sana Valiulina, who retraces the steps her father, a Soviet soldier captured by the Nazis in World War II, was forced to take from Europe back to his native land, only to be banished to Siberia along with a group of similarly mistreated soldiers, to spend a decade in a forced labor camp, under Comrade Stalin's brutal regime. Using a combination of diaries, letters, maps and archives to articulate her father's ordeal, Valiulina's attempt to better understand her recalcitrant father's life ends up becoming a thoughtful treatise on the idea of identity under a nationalist dictator.







