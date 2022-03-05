The nation in brief: 2 adults shot by student at Kansas school





2 adults shot by student at Kansas school

OLATHE, Kan. -- A student shot and wounded an administrator and a school resource officer Friday at a suburban Kansas City high school, and the student also was wounded when the officer returned fire, authorities said.

The male student at Olathe East High School was taken into custody, police Sgt. Joel Yeldell said, and all three were expected to survive. No other students were injured, he said.

Police have not identified the suspect, but Yeldell said the student is an adult. The county prosecutor's office declined to comment Friday on potential charges.

Yeldell said the school resource officer notified dispatch over the radio just after 10:30 a.m. that he and an administrator had been shot and wounded by a student in the office. The resource officer said he returned fire, according to Yeldell, shooting and wounding the student.

Overland Park Regional Medical Center said in a statement that one of the three people wounded was in critical condition. The other two have been discharged. The statement said the families are requesting privacy.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene to help with the investigation. No information was immediately available on the type of firearm used, said John Ham, a spokesman for the ATF in Kansas City. He added that police will release those details when they are available.

Supreme Court halts religious-bias suit

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously sided with the Biden administration Friday and reversed a lower-court decision that had allowed a lawsuit by Muslim men alleging religious bias by the FBI to go forward. But the decision did not end the case.

The government had argued that allowing the lawsuit to go forward could reveal national security secrets. The high court, however, didn’t decide whether that was true.

Instead, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that a federal appeals court was wrong to conclude that the long-standing “state secrets” privilege was altered by Congress’ passage of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. As a result, the court sent the case back for further review.

The case involves three men from Southern California. They filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the FBI spied on them and hundreds of others in a surveillance operation that began several years after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Represented by lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union and others, the men claim religious discrimination and violations of other rights, saying they were spied on solely because of their faith.

A lower court ended the case after the government said allowing it to go forward could reveal whom the government was investigating and why. But an appeals court reversed that decision in 2019, saying the lower court first should have privately examined the evidence the government said was secret.

Marines’ jet crashes on ex-official’s land

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Two Marines were able to eject and survive when their fighter jet crashed on the family plantation of South Carolina’s former governor.

The F/A-18D Hornet was on a routine flight over the Beaufort, S.C., area Thursday, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort said.

Former Gov. Mark Sanford said the jet crashed near where his father was buried on Coosaw Plantation. Sanford and his siblings grew up there, he told The Charlotte Observer.

Sanford’s sister, Sarah Sanford Rauch, saw the jet’s engine catch fire and turn nose-down toward the ground, she said.

“I said to my brother, ‘No, no, no, this is bad,’” Rauch told The Post and Courier. “And then about a second later there was a colossal explosion.” Rauch and her brother John went searching for the plane and found the two Marines, she said. Both were able to walk on their own, she said.

Biden signs bill on workplace misconduct

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday gave victims of workplace sexual assault or harassment the right to seek recourse in a court of law instead of through forced arbitration proceedings.

Biden signed into law the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, which bars employment contracts from forcing people to settle such claims through private proceedings instead of in a court of law.

Employers often benefit from the arbitration process, which keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

The law is retroactive, freeing individuals who have been bound by arbitration language to pursue legal action against their harassers. Biden called it a “momentous day for justice and fairness in the workplace.” “To those who experienced sexual harassment or assault, you’re going to have the right today that you did not have yesterday,” he said.

An estimated 60 million workers are bound by forced arbitration clauses in their employment contracts, with many unaware the language exists, Biden said. Private arbitration keeps them from knowing who else may have suffered similar indignities.









A police officer escorts students from Olathe East High School in Olathe, Kan., to a staging area to reunite with their parents Friday after a shooting at the school. Authorities said a student shot and wounded a school resource officer and an administrator before he was wounded when the officer returned fire. The student was in custody.











