3 witnesses cleared to testify on Little Rock shooting that killed 10-year-old at Boyle Park

Three witnesses to the murder of a 10-year-old Little Rock girl in Boyle Park -- one of whom was wounded in the shooting -- were cleared Friday to testify against defendant Eric Hall at his May trial

Accused of killing Ja'Aliyah Lene' Hughes and wounding 23-year-old Kejuan Clifton McGill of North Little Rock, Hall, 18, and Ladarius Darnell Burnett, 19, of North Little Rock are charged with capital murder and first-degree battery.

Burnett is scheduled to stand trial in April, with prosecutors seeking a life sentence.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson rejected arguments Friday from defense attorney Megan Wilson that police had somehow manipulated McGill, who is Hall's cousin, and witnesses Jazzmen Williams and Nyanna Morris into identifying Hall as being at the park during the March 2021 shooting.

According to police, Morris did not know Hall personally but only as someone who went by the nickname Chop. The only person detectives knew by that nickname was Hall, and Morris was able to identify a photograph of Hall as whom she saw at the park, although she told police she did not see Chop with a gun.

Police reported that Williams, McGill's girlfriend, also knew Hall as Chop and Burnett only by his first name, and that she told investigators she saw Hall and Burnett firing guns.

Williams and other witnesses said the shooting started after Hall and Burnett arrived and Hall pulled a gun during an argument with McGill, according to police. None of the witnesses reported seeing McGill with a weapon, and investigators found two different types of shell casings at the scene.

Hall and Burnett were arrested the day after the slaying and have been jailed since. They had been identified almost immediately as suspects because Burnett was the boyfriend of one of Ja'Aliyah's sisters, who saw him riding in a white car that had been circling in the area where the girl was with her friends and family, according to an arrest affidavit.

The car was being driven by a second person whom none of them knew. Police believe Hall was the driver, based on witness statements.

Ja'Aliyah's mother, Yuquita Bradley, told police the car's driver got into an argument with McGill. Bradley said she could see the driver had a gun in his waistband, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Bradley told police that Burnett next argued with her daughter, who was his girlfriend, shortly before Burnett got out of the car and began shooting at the crowd, saying he was going to "air" out the area, which police say is slang for shooting.

Bradley said as the crowd began to run, she saw that Ja'Aliyah and McGill had been shot.

Court records show that since the murder, McGill has gotten into trouble with the law. He and another man, 32-year-old Christopher Michael Evans of Almyra, were arrested about six weeks later during a May traffic stop by North Little Rock police on the car driven by Evans.

A search of the men and car turned up marijuana, methamphetamine and ecstasy. They are scheduled to stand trial later this month.