3A BOYS BASKETBALL: Bell, McGehee block Mayflower’s tournament run

HARRISON -- Ky Bell knew his team's season could be over if he didn't jump as high as he possibly could.

The McGehee sophomore leaped and blocked DJ Gilliam's shot with five seconds remaining, and the Owls remained in the Class 3A state tournament when they pulled off the upset with a 51-50 victory over Mayflower at North Arkansas College.

McGehee (21-11) had a chance to extend its lead, but Corey Williams missed two three throws to give Mayflower (26-7) one last chance. Gilliam took the ball in backcourt and dribbled to a spot about 10 feet from the bucket, but Bell stepped from inside the free-throw lane and got enough of the ball to deflect it to Raylen Spratt and have the clock run out.

"No. 2 [Gilliam] decided to drive in, and my teammates closed in where he couldn't score easily," Bell said. "When he got past, I knew he was going to take that final shot. At that moment, I was gassed.

"I did get a little chunk of it. I wanted to get it with my whole hand, but I did get a couple of fingers and got enough to knock the ball to my teammate."

McGehee, the fourth-seeded team from Region 4, owned a 41-29 lead with 1:37 remaining in the third quarter after Raylen Spratt scored four straight points. The Owls, however, only had one more field goal for the rest of the game and missed a number of free-throw tries.

That gave Mayflower the opportunity to get back into the game. The Eagles were within 47-46 after Gilliam hit a three-point play with 1:30 left to play, and he later hit a layup with 25 seconds left to make it a 51-50 and set the stage for the closing moments.

"I told our players that they didn't want their season to end, and we didn't want ours to end," McGehee Coach Dalton Cox said. "And no lead is safe in the state tournament. Everybody is dangerous, so I'm happy we won. One point or 11 points, I'll take it.

"I told our players we believe in Corey. After that, we didn't want to give up a three. We're in a zone and want them to run some clock, and we don't want them to roll the ball if we make the free throw. We did a great job of pressuring the ball as he came up the court without fouling."

AJ Jordan had 18 to lead McGehee, followed by Spratt with 11 and JA Jordan with 10. Gilliam scored 11 of his 15 in the fourth quarter for Mayflower, while Dalton Crumley added 12.

Cent. Ark. Christian 50, Drew Central 37

Steven Massey's three-pointer to end the third quarter gave CAC the lead for good, and the Mustangs held Drew Central to just two field goals in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Massey's shot gave CAC (21-7) a 36-33 lead, but Drew Central (20-10) was still in striking distance when Nick Bailey's bucket made it a 38-35 game with 6:47 remaining. The Pirates, however, didn't score another point until Tristan Franklin's bucket with 1:21 left.

That dry spell gave the Mustangs the break they needed. CAC ran off nine unanswered points and stretched its lead to a 47-35 margin after Andrew Haughaboo hit two free throws at the 1:42 mark.

Haughaboo scored 18 points and Tyler Williams added 16 for CAC. Butler finished with 13 points and was the only Drew Central player in double figures.

Episcopal Collegiate 48, Lake Village 41

Freshman Kellen Robinson scored 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as Episcopal Collegiate used an 11-0 run to pull ahead of Lake Village for good.

The Wildcats (22-8) trailed 30-26 to start the fourth quarter, thanks in part to a 12-2 Lake Village run in the third quarter. Episcopal Collegiate then turned things around with its outburst, which turned a 34-28 deficit into a 39-34 lead after Elijah Mason's bucket with 4:01 left to play.

Robinson then secured the Wildcats' victory after hitting all six of his free-throw attempts in the closing 40 seconds.

Robinson was the only player in double figures for Episcopal Collegiate. E'Derian Sykes had 12 points for Lake Village, while Delonte Armour added 11.