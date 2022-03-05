3A GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lamar runs past Drew Central in 55-30 rout

HARRISON -- The first offensive run Lamar's girls put together was good Friday afternoon, but the second string of points was even more impressive.

The offensive outbursts allowed the Lady Warriors to outscore Drew Central 27-2 over an eight-minute stretch as Lamar cruised into the Class 3A girls state tournament quarterfinals with a convincing 55-30 victory at North Arkansas College.

"I don't know what the second run was, but it definitely got big for a little bit," Lamar Coach Brandon Schluterman said. "These games, it takes us a little bit to settle in, and it definitely helped. But to end that first quarter with that run, then put another one together in the second quarter -- that shows you we have a lot of girls that can score and do a good job defensively."

Bailee Cowell started the first run with her jumper near the free-throw line to snap a 4-4 tie, and her putback before the buzzer sounded allowed Lamar (29-2) to finish the first quarter with a 15-4 lead. Drew Central (24-11) finally stopped that run on a bucket by Sayveiona Durden, but that only allowed the Lady Warriors to start another one.

Lamar then ran off 16 unanswered points -- including seven in a row by Karlee Williams -- to blow the game open. Shae Taylor then completed the outburst when her three-pointer gave the Lady Warriors a 31-6 cushion with 2:54 left before halftime.

"We've been balanced all year long," Schluterman said. "On any given night, you never know who is going to score. That's nice from my point of view, but it makes it hard on other teams. We're going to have somebody score, but you never know who it's going to be."

The only thing the Lady Warriors didn't accomplish was to force the running clock to be put in play after Taylor's bucket made it 46-18 with 1:17 left in the third quarter. Lamar suddenly went cold, which allowed Drew Central to score 10 unanswered points, but the Lady Warriors closed out their scoring with nine straight.

Williams had 15 points to lead four players in double figures for Lamar. Morgan Cochran was next with 12, while Taylor and Cowell finished with 11 apiece.

Hannah Meeks and Jalia Bunn led Drew Central with six points apiece.

Episcopal Collegiate 55, Dumas 26

Sunnie Corley scored 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter and sparked Episcopal Collegiate's fast start as the Lady Wildcats routed Dumas.

Corley had all four of Episcopal Collegiate's field goals in the first quarter, including two three-pointers, as the Lady Wildcats (26-4) jumped out to a 13-2 lead and was never seriously threatened. Dumas did get with 23-14 by halftime, but only to have Episcopal Collegiate put the game out of reach with a 22-4 run in the third quarter.

Avery Marsh finished with 20 points to lead the Lady Wildcats. Ziyvan McKinzie led Dumas (16-13) with six points.

Mayflower 79, Fouke 69

Mayflower used a string of 19 unanswered points to pull away from Fouke, then held off the Lady Panthers long enough to earn a shot at unbeaten Bergman.

The Lady Eagles (19-8) watched their double-digit lead through much of the first half get trimmed to 39-31, then Fouke (25-6) pulled within 39-36 on Ashlyn Caudle's three-pointer seconds into the third quarter. Mayflower, however, went on its run and extended its lead to 58-36 after Kiki Williamson's bucket with 2:12 left in the third quarter.

Mayflower led 64-43 to start the fourth, but Fouke made it interesting when it pulled with 76-69 on Allison Caudle's three-pointer with 2 minutes left. The Lady Panthers, however, never scored again.

Williamson finished with 33 points, 15 of them coming in the third quarter, to lead the Lady Eagles, who will take on Bergman in a 1 p.m. Sunday quarterfinal game. Hailey Francis was next with 22, while Riley Whittington added 16.

Christa Wall hit five three-pointers and finished with 17 for Fouke, while Logan Smith added 16.