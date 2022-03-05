932 Pulaski County properties on the auction block for unpaid taxes

Almost 1,000 Pulaski County properties that are tax-delinquent will be up for auction Tuesday and Wednesday at the Hall of Industry on the Arkansas State Fairgrounds in Little Rock, an effort by the Arkansas land commissioner's office to get past the pandemic.

The office will sell two years' worth of properties -- a total of 932 at last count -- to the highest bidder due to auctions not held in 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic.

"This will catch us up so that we're current on all sales," state Land Commissioner Tommy Land said in a release.

The properties represent about $2.6 million in delinquent property taxes -- $1.3 million each from tax years 2016 and 2017, according to Nikki Heck, the office's spokeswoman.

About 60% of the property ultimately gets sold for auction while another 24% are redeemed, Heck said.

Last year, the Pulaski County auction offered 322 properties, sold 238 to 237 bidders and redeemed 54 additional properties. The auction netted $329,176.91 in back taxes and excess proceeds totaling slightly more than $1,000,000, according to Heck.

Excess proceeds is the amount in excess of the taxes, late fees and other charges due on the properties. Excess proceeds are distributed under a formula set out in state law.

The primary responsibility of Land's office is collecting delinquent taxes on real estate. If the taxes are unable to be collected on the county level, the parcels are certified to the land commissioner's office for public auction.

The money from the auction is returned to the county with most of the proceeds going public schools. Since 2003, the office has collected $123 million for public schools statewide.

"Property taxes help fund schools, roads, libraries and public services including ambulances," Land said. "Everyone benefits from paying those taxes -- and the property owner benefits from paying on time, by avoiding interest and penalties on delinquent taxes."

The auctions will begin at 10 a.m.

Prospective bidders can find an online public auction catalog, including a buyer's guide, statutes governing sales and a complete listing of parcels offered the land commissioner's website at www.cosl.org.

The website also includes an instructional video demonstrating how to research information about each parcel available for sale.

"We open the bidding at the amount of taxes, penalties and interest due," Land said. "Anyone who has delinquent property going up for auction should be aware they only have 10 business days after the auction to redeem property sold there."

Bidders must register for the auction, but the registration is free. The first $100 of any parcel's purchase price must be paid in cash, while the remainder may be paid by cash, check or credit card.

Properties that do not sell at auction will appear on the land commissioner's post-auction sales list 30 days after the auction date. From there, they can be purchased through an online auction system. Another instructional video on the the land commissioner's website demonstrates that process to bidders.

Owners of delinquent parcels may redeem those delinquent taxes online at www.cosl.org using a credit or debit card, according to Land's office. Those who prefer to pay by check or money order can print a Petition to Redeem from the website or call the office at (501) 324-9422 to request the petition, which must accompany their payment.