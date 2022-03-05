Applicants sought for AgDiscovery

Applications are being accepted for AgDiscovery, a residential career and science exploration program for teens, said Christopher C. Mathis Jr., AgDiscovery program director. The program is scheduled for June 11-24 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. March 31 is the application deadline.

"During the application process, students can select their host university," Mathis said. "There are 21 universities participating in AgDiscovery 2022."

The two-week program at UAPB allows participants ages 14-17 to live on campus and learn about agricultural science, environmental biology, industrial health and safety, plant and soil science, animal science, aquaculture and fisheries, and human sciences, said Mathis, assistant dean of research and associate research director for the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.

Participants will be taught by university professors, practicing veterinarians and U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) professionals.

"AgDiscovery here at UAPB incorporates the School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences majors focusing on animal science, plant science and agribusiness disciplines," he said. "Students chosen to participate will gain experience through hands-on labs, field trips and group and team-building activities. The program is a unique opportunity for students to gain a firsthand look at the many career paths open to them in the agricultural sciences. For those interested in an agricultural career, the program is a great way to get started."

Room and board, supplies, activity fees and meals are covered by APHIS. Parents and guardians are only responsible for the students' transportation to and from UAPB.

Students currently in grades 8-11 are eligible for the UAPB AgDiscovery program. They can apply online at www.aphis.usda.gov/agdiscovery. It is important that applicants follow directions carefully as APHIS will discard incomplete applications, Mathis said.

Enrollment in AgDiscovery is limited. Students accepted will be notified the week of May 2. Non-selected applicants will receive a letter in the mail at the end of May.

A complete list of host universities, brochures, information and application forms and instructions are available at www.aphis.usda.gov/agdiscovery. For details, students may also contact Mathis at (870) 575-8543 or mathisc@uapb.edu. For updates on the UAPB program, see https://www.facebook.com/uapbagdiscovery/.