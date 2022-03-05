The world in brief: Argentine bishop sentenced to 4½ years

Argentine bishop sentenced to 4½ years

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- An Argentine court on Friday sentenced a Roman Catholic bishop to 4½ years in prison for sexual abuse of two former seminarians in a major setback for Pope Francis, who had defended Gustavo Zanchetta after initial allegations.

The prosecutors' office in the northern province of Salta reported the conviction and sentence on its Twitter account and said he had been ordered arrested.

After the verdict, the bishop was removed from the court in a car, though it was not clear where he was taken.

Local authorities began to investigate after the allegations emerged publicly in early 2019, when the newspaper El Tribuno de Salta reported complaints about Zanchetta's conduct as bishop in Oran, about 900 miles northwest of Buenos Aires.

Prosecutor Maria Soledad Filtrin Cuezzo told the court on Thursday that investigators had established the truthfulness of witnesses against the bishop, citing their internal logic, context and precise details.

The pope had ordered a church trial into the case, though the results of that are not known.

9/11 victims ask U.S. to seize Iranian oil

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks have asked the U.S. government to seize Iranian crude oil suspected to be on an American-owned oil tanker in Asia, court documents show.

The filings in New York come as U.S. investigators continue to probe the alleged involvement of the Suez Rajan, owned by Los Angeles-based private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management, in the sanctioned trade of Iranian oil as negotiations continue over Tehran's collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.

The federal court filings, submitted late Thursday in the U.S., call on American authorities to seize the crude oil and sell it on behalf of families to in part settle an over $3 billion judgment issued against Iran over the attacks.

The filing suggests as many as 1 million barrels of oil could be aboard the Suez Rajan, crude put there by the National Iranian Oil Co. and the National Iranian Tanker Corp., both now sanctioned entities by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Fleetscape in a statement late Friday said the Suez Rajan was "operated and managed by Empire Navigation" and Fleetscape "has no role in the operation of Empire's fleet." However, Fleetscape ultimately owns the tanker.

"We take any allegation of non-compliance very seriously and are cooperating fully with the U.S. authorities," the company said.

Empire Navigation, the U.S. Treasury Department and Iran's mission to the United Nations, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Greece blocks 5 boats carrying migrants

ATHENS, Greece -- Greece's coast guard said Friday that it has prevented five boats carrying more than 120 people in total from illegally entering Greek waters in the eastern Aegean Sea from Turkey.

A coast guard statement said patrol boats from the European Union's Frontex border agency helped in the operation, and none of the migrant boats were allowed to reach Greek waters.

It said Turkish coast guard boats eventually arrived at the scene, off the island of Kos, and picked up the migrants.

Stronger deterrence by the Greek coast guard and Frontex have substantially reduced the numbers reaching Greece. Nevertheless, Turkish officials and human-rights groups have accused Greece of engaging in illegal returns of people who have succeeded in entering its waters or territory. Athens denies the accusations.

Rights groups also accuse Greece of breaching migrants' rights by not allowing them to enter. Greece and Turkey have substantial populations of refugees and migrants.

Also Friday, Greek authorities said they arrested five men -- four Syrians and an Algerian -- near the northeastern land border with Turkey who had entered the country illegally and were carrying 10 handguns. The suspects were ages 21-32, officials said.

Wildfire forces South Koreans to flee

SEOUL, South Korea -- Thousands of South Koreans fled their homes Friday as a large wildfire ripped through an eastern coastal area and temporarily threatened a nuclear power station before being driven away by winds.

As of Friday evening, about 1,000 firefighters were battling the blaze amid strong winds and focusing their efforts on preventing it from reaching a liquefied natural gas facility near the city of Samcheok.

The fire began Friday morning on a mountain in the nearby county of Uljin and destroyed at least 22 homes and nine other structures, according to officials at the National Fire Agency and the Korea Forest Service.

Nearly 4,000 people fled their houses as the fire spread, but all but 161 had returned as of Friday evening, said Lee Jae-hoon, a National Fire Agency official.

The fire reached the perimeter of a seaside nuclear power plant, forcing the operator to reduce operations to 50%. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.





Argentine Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta, left, stands with his lawyer Enzo Gianotti after he was convicted and sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for continued sexual abuse of two former seminarians in Oran, Argentina, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Javier Corbalan)

