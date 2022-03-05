Arkadelphia bakery planned by Hostess

Hostess Brands Inc. told investors this week that the company will build the "bakery of the future" in Arkadelphia and invest upwards of $140 million in a 330,000-square-foot facility it has purchased in the Clark County community.

The announcement was part of a three-hour presentation company officials made to the investment community on Tuesday. Chief Growth Officer Daniel O'Leary said the Arkansas plant will support the company's growth through 2028. Hostess officials could not be reached for comment Friday.

"Unburdened by pre-existing constraints, this facility will leverage all of the best practices accumulated across our bakery network to become our most efficient and flexible operation," O'Leary said in the presentation.

State economic development officials on Friday declined comment, saying Hostess plans to make a formal announcement Monday with job information and other details. Economic development officials in Arkadelphia did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

Industry publications that cover Hostess broke the news this week after the investors conference presentation.

Company officials said the investment in Arkadelphia -- Hostess' first operations in Arkansas -- will range from $120 million to $140 million. Work already has started on the plant, which will produce Hostess cakes and Donette products.

Officials did not release a jobs figure related to production in Arkadelphia.

"Design and construction of the facility is ongoing, and we expect it to be operational in the second half of 2023," O'Leary said. "We could not be more excited about this investment and our growth."

O'Leary also suggested the plant could be the site of future expansions and additional production lines.

"It will unlock approximately 20% capacity across our cake and Donette platforms and is expected to support our growth algorithm through 2028 based on current demand projections," he said. "It will also enable continued innovation across our portfolio and provide the necessary space to support additional production lines in the future as we continue to grow beyond 2028."

Hostess, based in Lenexa, Kan., has five North American bakery plants in Emporia, Kan.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Columbus, Ohio; Chicago; and Ontario, Canada.