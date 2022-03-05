Arkansas fillies set to battle

HOT SPRINGS -- It is ladies first as Arkansas-bred horses get center stage at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort today.

The $150,00 Downthedustyroad Breeders' Stakes over 6 furlongs for Arkansas-bred fillies and mares 3-years-old and up is the sixth of 10 races on Oaklawn's card. Post time for the Downthedustyroad is scheduled for 3:33 p.m.

The Nodouble Breeders' Stakes for Arkansas-bred horses 3-years-old and up, also at 6 furlongs for a purse of $150,000, is the ninth race. Its post time set for 5:10 p.m.

Randy Patterson's and Randy Morse's Connie K, a 4-year-old daughter of Street Strategy trained by Morse, is the Downthedustyroad's 5-2 morning-line favorite.

Connie K, 7 3-0-1, has won her past two starts, both under jockey Jon Court, her listed rider for the Downthedustyroad. In her last start, Connie K won on the lead from gate to wire by 7 3/4 lengths in a 6-furlong state-bred optional-claiming race in 1:10.16 at Oaklawn on Jan. 6.

"Randy gets the credit," Court said. "He told me upfront that this filly has just all the sudden come around. By the time I was able to start riding her, he said she's blossomed into another level. She loves her training and wants to do it, and when they do that for you, it's just a big boost of confidence."

As a 3-year-old, after a win in her first career start at Oaklawn on April 22, Connie K raced four times between June 12 and Sept. 19 with no better than a third-place finish. She started her current two-race win streak at Churchill Downs on Nov. 5.

"She always showed talent," Morse said. "She just had little setbacks here and there. She went to really doing well in the fall up there at Churchill, and it's carried on down here."

Morse said he is an advocate for state-bred races.

"[State-bred racing] gives the average guy a chance," Morse said. "You go to a sale anymore, these horses have gotten so inflated, you go to buy a horse and you've got to have two- or three- or four-hundred thousand, a least for a horse you want. The average guy just can't do that."

Court is also a fan.

"It's definitely something we really embrace, especially here in Arkansas," he said. "I know there's other tracks that do the same, but we just want to continue to increase the quality and strength in the state-bred program, because they're so beneficial and rewarding to everyone that gets to participate."

Richard Christian's and J J Thoroughbreds' Too Pretty, a 5-year-old daughter of Alternation trained by Dan Peitz, is the Downthedustyroad's 9-2 morning-line second choice.

Bill Morrison owns and Robert Cline trains Lady Astrid, 12-1 on the morning-line. Lady Astrid, a 4-year-old daughter of Mo for the Money, won her first start in Oaklawn's 2021-22 season at 6-furlongs on Dec. 5, but finished 10th at the same distance in open allowance company at Oaklawn on Feb. 12.

"She's got a shot," Cline said. "She's been a little bit of an overachiever. She's a little bitty, tiny skinny horse. She's not very impressive to look at, but with what she's been able to accomplish, it's hard to argue. She outran what I'd call the best around here in December."