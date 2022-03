North Little Rock, 1948: "Hiya: Well, we finally got our new Ford." The Downtown Motel on busy U.S. 70, at 613 E. Broadway promised "reasonable rates" and "Ultra-modern Simmons Innerspring Mattresses." The motel is gone, the site occupied by a Sharks restaurant a few blocks from Interstate 40 exit.

