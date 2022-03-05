Biden spotlights factory job investment

President Joe Biden has been pushing for more U.S. factory jobs -- and he was joined Friday by the chief executive officer of technology company Siemens USA to announce a $54 million investment in producing equipment for the electrical infrastructure.

The investment will lead to 300 jobs at locations in California and Texas. Current workers from those facilities participated in the White House event by video.

"We're seeing more jobs, more hope," Biden said. "And we're also seeing something else: the rebirth of pride, the rebirth of pride that comes from stamping products 'Made in America.'"

Siemens USA Chief Executive Officer Barbara Humpton is among several manufacturing executives who've met with Biden in recent weeks to discuss their expansion plans. Humpton said the future of manufacturing needs to merge global innovation with local production to avoid the kinds of supply-chain challenges brought on by the pandemic. It's a process that she called "glocalization."

Biden has leaned heavily into the manufacturing sector as a source for economic growth and national pride. The White House previously highlighted plans by Intel to open a $20 billion plant in Ohio and General Motors committing $7 billion to create 4,000 jobs for making electric vehicles in Michigan.

The U.S. has about 12.6 million manufacturing jobs, about 200,000 jobs shy of pre-coronavirus pandemic levels. Past presidents have pledged a factory boom, yet the economy had roughly 17.3 million manufacturing jobs toward the start of 2000 when outsourcing to China and other countries accelerated as employers sought to lower their costs.

With supply chains squeezed after the covid-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of factory jobs to the U.S. will help eliminate knots in the supply chain and keep inflation low.

Biden on Friday also announced details on a final rule tied to his "Made in America" executive order from January of last year. The rule will require that companies providing goods to the federal government have 75% of their product content made domestically to qualify by 2029. The previous minimum was 55%.

The federal government spends more than $600 billion annually, and it is required to buy from American contractors and manufacturers when possible.

But the policy only requires products bought with taxpayer dollars to contain at least 55% U.S.-made parts to qualify. The final rule to be announced Friday will raise that number to 60% in October this year, 65% in January 2024 and 75% in January 2029, according to administration officials. The president issued a proposed rule with similar proposed changes last July.

The administration hopes the increased requirements will push manufacturers to source more products within the U.S., re-shoring supply chains that have become increasingly globalized over recent decades, said two senior administration officials who spoke to reporters Thursday on condition of anonymity.

The rule also applies enhanced price preferences -- a percentage added to foreign contractors' offers when determining the lowest price -- for critical products identified by the administration such as electric vehicle batteries and minerals, pharmaceuticals and semiconductor chips to incentivize domestic production.

A full list of critical products would be identified in a separate rule-making process, though the focus will be on components that "will be critical to America's economic security and national security," a senior administration official told reporters Thursday.

Shortly after taking office, Biden asked the administration to identify ways to strengthen the Buy American rules. Former President Donald Trump also issued executive orders that affected the act, including one that pushed to raise that threshold to 95% for iron and steel products and from 50% to 55% for other products.

Tens of billions of federal dollars have gone to foreign companies, Biden said when announcing the proposed rule, including $3 billion in defense funding on foreign construction contracts in 2018 and $300 million on foreign engines and vehicles.

The new requirements may prove complicated for U.S. automakers. Vehicles made by U.S.-based automakers usually contain more parts made in the U.S. than automakers based in foreign countries, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Information for this article was contributed by Riley Beggin of The Detroit News (TNS).