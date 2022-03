CLASS 6A

At Little Rock Southwest

SECOND ROUND

Friday

North Little Rock 85, Springdale 40

Little Rock Central 74, Bentonville West 48

Today

SEMIFINALS

GAME 18 Fayetteville vs. Bentonville, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 20 North Little Rock vs. Little Rock Central, 7:30 p.m.

FINAL

Thursday, March 10

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

Game 18 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Sheridan

SECOND ROUND

Friday

Lake Hamilton 87, Little Rock Parkview 81, 5 OT

Pine Bluff 31, Vilonia 30

Jonesboro 68, Sylvan Hills 35

Today

SEMIFINALS

GAME 26 Marion vs. Lake Hamilton, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 28 Pine Bluff vs. Jonesboro, 7:30 p.m.

FINAL

Thursday, March 10

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

Game 26 winner vs. Game 28 winner, 1:45 p.m.

CLASS 4A

At Magnolia

FIRST ROUND

Friday

Joe T. Robinson 70, Harrison 66

Berryville 55, Arkadelphia 52, OT

SECOND ROUND

Today

GAME 10 Mills vs. Shiloh Christian, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Magnolia vs. Joe T. Robinson, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

GAME 14 Farmington vs. Blytheville, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Forrest City vs. Berryville, 8:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Monday

GAME 18 Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 20 Game 14 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At North Arkansas College, Harrison

FIRST ROUND

Friday

McGehee 51, Mayflower 50

Central Ark. Christian 50, Drew Central 37

Episcopal Collegiate 48, Lake Village 41

Today

GAME 14 Cedarville vs. Walnut Ridge, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Rivercrest vs. Waldron, 5:30 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

GAME 18 Osceola vs. Central Ark. Christian, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

GAME 20 Elkins vs. Episcopal Collegiate, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 22 Dumas vs. Game 14 winner, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 24 McGehee vs. Game 16 winner, 8:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Monday

GAME 26 Game 18 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 28 Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

At Junction City

FIRST ROUND

Friday

Marianna 55, Cotter 43

Lavaca 66, Earle 33

Acorn 58, Buffalo Island Central 51

Today

GAME 14 Maumelle Charter vs. Magnet Cove, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Junction City vs. Melbourne, 5:30 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

GAME 18 Dierks vs. Lavaca, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

GAME 20 Cutter-Morning Star vs. Acorn, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 22 Eureka Springs vs. Game 14 winner, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 24 Marianna vs. Game 16 winner, 8:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Monday

GAME 26 Game 18 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 28 Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A

At Morrilton

FIRST ROUND

Friday

Bradley 71, Nemo Vista 64

Clarendon 55, Emerson 43

Guy-Perkins 63, Mineral Springs 52

Today

GAME 14 Calico Rock vs. Ozark Catholic, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 16 The New School vs. West Side Greers Ferry, 5:30 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

GAME 18 County Line vs. Clarendon, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

GAME 20 Marked Tree vs. Guy-Perkins, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 22 Wonderview vs. Game 14 winner, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 24 Bradley vs. Game 16 winner, 8:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Monday

GAME 26 Game 18 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 28 Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner, 7 p.m.