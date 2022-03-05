OPINION | JANET B. CARSON: Breaking Ground





MARCH

Finally, a week of decent weather. Isn't it amazing how fast our gardens responded?

We have lots of blooming bulbs along with flowering quince, camellias, tulip magnolias and winter honeysuckle.

Not only are our plants excited, but so are the gardeners. March is a great month to kick off the gardening season. The cold and dreary weather in February didn't allow for much time in the garden, but we can make up for it now. There is plenty of work to be done, from pruning, cleanup, planting — and of course, weeding!

◼️ Pay close attention to the weather and your gardens. Many perennials are beginning to grow, buds are swelling, roses are leafing out and spring is about to burst out all over. If cold weather should reappear, be prepared. If we don't get more rain, water your plants, particularly before a cold snap. Moisture in the ground and in your plants helps them resist damage.

◼️ If you need to divide any summer- or fall-blooming plants, now is a great time to do so.

◼️ If your peonies fall over in heavy rains, consider putting up some perennial stakes now around the plants to offer support.

◼️ It has not been our best year for winter annuals. Surviving plants should be perking back up with warm weather and even beginning to bloom again. Deadhead, fertilize and be patient. Pansies and violas will last for several more months. If your plants didn't perform as expected, there is always next year. It was an odd winter season.

◼️ If you need some quick color, there are some plants that can grace our gardens for a few months before hot weather hits — primroses, ranunculus, calendula and even geraniums will tolerate light frosts and do well in cool, mild weather.

◼️ Start visiting your local nursery or garden center. New plants are arriving weekly. Make sure that what you buy can safely be planted outside now. Don't get too eager and plant tomato plants. This is still the time period in which a late cold snap can occur, so keep mulch handy.

◼️ Cool-season vegetable transplants are hitting the nurseries and garden centers. From broccoli and cabbage to greens and even lettuce transplants, you can start planting. Seed potatoes, onion sets or transplants, and a myriad of seeds can also be started. As soon as your ground is workable, start planting. Early, cool-season gardens are the easiest to maintain, and require very little care after planting.

◼️ Weather could have delayed our normal pruning activities. All roses should be pruned annually. If you are growing climbers, let them bloom, then prune. All bush roses (including Knock Outs) should be pruned now. Hybrid tea roses need more exacting pruning cuts, but all roses need to be cut back by at least a third or more. Remember, roses bloom on new growth and the better the pruning job, the more flowers you will have.

◼️ Ornamental grasses need to be cut back now, to remove last year's dead foliage and make way for new growth. Pull back the old growth to see how much green is beginning. You don't want cut edges on the new growth.

◼️ Summer bloomers like althea (rose-of-Sharon), abelia, buddleia (butterfly bush) and panicle hydrangeas can be pruned now, if needed. Know something about the growth habit of your plants before pruning. Don't do any pruning on spring-blooming plants until after they have finished flowering.

◼️ Winter weeds are growing well in our lawns. If you want a weed-free lawn, spraying now before spring green-up needs to be done quickly. Look for a broadleaf weed killer and only spray where you have weeds. Avoid really cold or windy days.

◼️ Many gardeners like to prevent weeds from growing, and now is also the time to apply a pre-emergent herbicide. This won't kill the weeds that are growing but should prevent the summer annuals like crabgrass and lespedeza. Avoid weed-and-feed combos if you can, since you would only be feeding winter weeds because the summer lawns haven't greened up yet.

◼️ While a few of our daffodils bloomed in January this year, there are still plenty of bulbs yet to flower. Fertilize your bulbs now, and enjoy the blooms. After flowering, allow the foliage at least 6 weeks of green growth so you can have flowers again next year.

Janet Carson's blog is at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet.



