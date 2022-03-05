Buzzer-beater propels Marion

MARION 42, JACKSONVILLE 41

SHERIDAN -- The Jacksonville girls basketball team was seconds away from advancing to the semifinals of the Class 5A state tournament when Coach Marian Kursh's veteran team had a senior moment.

It was one the Lady Titans would rather forget.

Jacksonville had the ball and a one-point lead with the clock was running down under 10 seconds at Sheridan High School's Yellowjacket Arena.

That's when the team's senior leader and best player, Lia Jackson, saw an opening and attempted a shot at the rim.

Marion, which had only four team fouls, needed to foul three times to get Jacksonville to the free-throw line.

The Lady Patriots grabbed the rebound and got the ball in the hands of senior guard Jessica Robins, who hit a game-winning shot as time expired to give Marion a 42-41 victory.

Marion (23-7) advances to today's noon semifinal against Greenwood (25-4).

Kursh said she had just gone over the situation in a timeout with her team, which had been struggling to keep its composure against Marion's pressure defense in the final minutes.

Jacksonville, which led 23-16 at halftime, held a 35-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Kursh said she told her players during the team's final timeout with 20 seconds left to run the offense, be patient and be strong.

The Lady Titans needed to do nothing more than wait to be fouled and let the clock run..

Kursh said she had no idea why Jackson attempted a shot with the team leading by one point.

"Maybe she wasn't aware," said Kursh, who added that she trusted her seniors down the stretch. "At that point, you have experienced players, seniors. They know what to do."

Jacksonville (22-6) got 15 from Jackson and 13 from Alexis Rowe.

Marion was led by Robins, who scored 13 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter when the Lady Patriots outscored the Lady Titans 12-6.

Kiera Neal scored 14 points for Marion.

Kursh said she was struggling to put the loss into perspective.

"It just hurts," she said.

LR CHRISTIAN 49, PARAGOULD 24

Senior Ashley Hopper scored 22 points,13 in the second half, and Little Rock Christian (24-4) advanced to today's 6 p.m. semifinal against Jonesboro.

Little Rock Christian, which was bounced from the tournament in the first round one year ago, relied on defense, Coach Ronald Rogers said.

"Our defense was what did it," Rogers said. "We played great defense. The defense turned into offense. That's what we believe in."

Rogers said the Lady Warriors watched the end of the Lake Hamilton-Little Rock Parkview boys game that went into five overtimes and delayed the start of the girls game by more than one hour.

"We were enjoying the game," Rogers said. "I've never been part of a five-overtime game. We were enjoying it. It took our mind off our game."

Junior guard Mia Smith scored seven points for Little Rock Christian.

Little Rock Christian put the game away in the third quarter when it outscored the Lady Rams 20-3.

JONESBORO 52, VILONIA 33

Jonesboro got 15 points from 6-3 senor Destiny Thomas and 12 from 5-6 senior Ereauna Hardaway to defeat Vilonia (21-6).

Jonesboro (22-6) led 14-11 after one quarter, 27-16 at halftime and 35-24 heading into the final period.

Jazma Hooks and Bramyia Johnson contributed eight points each for Jonesboro.

Freshman Sidni Middleton scored eight points to lead Vilonia.