Calico view

My wife and daughter scooted to the edge of the bluffs towering above the White River at Calico Rock. Those layers of sediment rose over 300 feet into the sky, providing an unvarnished view of the river and the fields surrounding it. I felt that whirlwind of sensation one gets when looking down from a really high place, hoping that the layers wouldn't give way, knowing they wouldn't.

I'd rented a cabin right on the White River near Melbourne a couple of weeks ago. We wanted seclusion, a peaceful place to hear the river's every ripple and to see the night sky's every star. I knew I'd found the right place when I turned off Arkansas 9 and onto a steep dirt road pocked with divots the size of moon craters.

I eased my old Suburban under an ancient train bridge and bounced through puddle after puddle. The river stood in the foreground, the mountain I'd descended now behind me. The dogs clambered into the front seat to get a better view as I pulled into the cabin drive. I realized that if it rained, I'd never make it back up that hill.

I began praying for rain.

I reached for my cell phone to check on my wife and kids, as they'd taken another car to make room for all the provisions I was carrying alongside the dogs. No service.

Perfect. We were in the middle of nowhere.

A February trip to north Arkansas has become a family tradition. Usually, I'll take the long Presidents Day weekend as an opportunity to run the Sylamore 25K trail race and spend some time fishing and relaxing afterwards. I started bringing the family a few years ago and we've never looked back.

There comes a time in every calendar year when a family simply must push to the edge of whatever civilization in which it lives and spend time on the borders. It's a recalibration. A moment to find the North Star again.

You see, I know that all good work is noble. Despite that revelation, I've come to understand that most of us labor in anonymity despite the important things we're doing with our daylight hours. Many of us push ourselves beyond the call of duty, understanding that for our business to be more, we must do more. We often empty ourselves into tasks because what we're doing is more than just going to work. We're embracing a mission. Just like that Sylamore race, it can be a beautiful run.

Still, we need to take time to reimagine, to recalibrate, to relax.

In those times, we need more than just a regular break. A regular break is a plop on the couch, a mind-numbing scroll through social media, a B-movie binge. Taking a purposeful move away from the tire tracks in our brains, away from the patterns necessary to our successful lives, is vital. Movement in a different direction ignites new ideas and reinvigorates our souls.

My son and I refused to put a worm on a hook that weekend. No self-respecting man who has read "A River Runs Through It" would do so when there's a good fly rod nearby. Of course, that meant that my wife and daughters were the only ones to catch fish in the high and swift White River.

We built a fire in the massive front lawn just as the sun began its daily genuflection to the lives it warmed. I sipped Jack Daniel's, my youngest made s'mores, and my son fidgeted with a new pocketknife. My wife cast her line into the rising moon reflected in the ripples. The light became pink on the water and we marveled at how soon constellations appeared once the day sky surrendered.

The next day, when we drove 15 miles north, when my wife and daughter edged to the bluffs high above Calico Rock, the ones that command the view approaching on Arkansas 5, the ones that overlook a sheer drop of more than 300 feet into the White River, my stomach felt that familiar lightness and my hands the noticeable tingle. I watched them scoot to the edge to see the world, to feel the thrill of the moment, to take in grandeur given so freely. They anchored to the earth while releasing to the air above and water below.

Just like those rocks reaching high above the river, the many layers of life often become blurred, giving one a calico view. It's vital to know those layers, to accept them, to at once weave them into our personal fabric while keeping them separate enough to notice.

It's important to realize that there's no point in reaching the edge if you don't take a moment to enjoy the view.

