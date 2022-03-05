



DEAR CAR TALK: I bought a brand-new, 2019 Honda Fit Sport with a sunroof in the fall of 2018. I had a 2010 Fit that I loved very much, but I wanted updated safety features.

I was a spry 73-year-old when I bought the 2019 Fit. Since then, the Old Age Bus has run me over. I've been to the parts store and gotten two knees and a hip, none of which I like very much.

In the past six months, I've noticed that the driver's seat is either getting closer to the ground or I'm shrinking, making right-hand curbs and other important objects difficult to see.

I also feel that everyone else on the road is an elephant trying to squish me in my little Fit.

My daughter has a well-cared-for 2015 Subaru Forester with 120,000 miles that I can get in and out of easily and drive with confidence. She wants to buy a new car.

Does it make sense for me to sell the Fit (it has 25,000 miles on it) and buy her car? I'm not sure I want to spend money on a new car again. If buying her car is dumb, what would you recommend? Thanks oodles. — Marta

DEAR READER: I think buying your daughter's car is a great solution.

Like a lot of people, Marta, you've discovered that falling down into your car every day and then climbing up out of it is not that much fun. That's a big reason why smaller crossovers, like the Forester, Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V and Ford Escape have become so popular.

Their seats are at "seat height," making it easy to get in and out of. What a concept, huh? The higher ride height also gives you a good view of the road. And the Forester has the best all-around visibility of all the small crossovers.

There might be some safety features on your new Fit that are not on your daughter's 2015 car. So, you might be giving up a few things.

But you can always drive the 2015 Forester for a few years, and when the current computer chip/supply chain crisis is over and you're ready for your next car, you can get a new 2025 Forester, which will have even more safety advances.

For now, being comfortable and confident in the driver's seat, and being able to see all around you will be huge enhancements to your safety.

So, make a deal with your daughter. Add up what it cost you to feed and clothe her and put her through school, and then let her know how much she owes you, in addition to the 2015 Forester. Enjoy, Marta.

■ ■ ■

DEAR CAR TALK: I love your column — it is the first thing I turn to every week, much to my spouse's consternation! You are able to explain mechanical things in a way I understand.

I have a question about regenerative braking. I have a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek plug-in hybrid, which I love. It has a regenerative braking option, which I generally use around town but have to turn off in order to use cruise control.

My question is: How does regenerative braking work? Am I doing more harm than good by using it most of the time? Am I wearing out my brakes faster, or some other part, and how much does it really charge the battery? Is it worth using? I appreciate hearing your erudite answer. — Kelly

DEAR READER: The great thing about electric motors, Kelly, is that they work in two directions. Every electric motor is also a generator.

So, you can put electricity in one end and have motion come out the other end. Or you can put motion in one end and have electricity come out the other. And that's what regenerative braking does.

All hybrids have two kinds of brakes. They have traditional "friction" brakes, where two pads at each wheel squeeze against a spinning disc. That slows down the car and produces heat and brake dust — neither of which are particularly useful.

Then you have regenerative brakes. They use the rolling motion of the wheels to spin the electric motor/generator and produce electricity to recharge your battery. Essentially, they use your already-spinning wheels as a power plant.

And the reason that slows your car is because the more electricity you ask the wheels to create, the harder it is to turn the motor/generator. So, by adjusting the amount of electricity the wheels are producing at any moment, you can adjust the stopping power of the "regenerative brakes."

Most hybrids work this way: When you step on your brake pedal, the car engages your regenerative braking first.

So even though you think you're using traditional brakes by stepping on the brake pedal, most of the time, you're using the regenerative braking.

At some point, if the car needs more stopping power than the regenerative brakes can provide, the car switches over to — or adds in — your friction brakes. Software is supposed to make the switch undetectable to you.

And unlike brake pads, which are supposed to work by wearing themselves out and turning themselves into dust, regenerative braking doesn't wear out anything. You're just recapturing the extra kinetic energy of the car and making electricity with it. How much? Some cars can recoup 90% or more of rolling energy and turn it back into electricity.

In fact, it's not unusual for us to see hybrid cars in the shop with 80,000 miles with brakes that look brand-new.

Your regenerative brakes are putting a real dent in my IRA, Kelly. So please feel free to use them less.

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com



