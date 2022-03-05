Church notes: Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista seeks donations for immigrants

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning worship services, both in-person and livestreamed, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org. Interim Pastor Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost is leading services. The church continues to search for an installed pastor. Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m. for all ages.

Church van pickup for Sunday services has resumed. Call the church office at 751-2040 if you would like a ride.

The church will begin taking member photos at 9:15 a.m. this Sunday and following services in the Fellowship Hall. No reservations are needed. Just stop in before or after church services. Other dates for photographs are March 13; April 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only; and April 10 before and after church services.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually or in your relationships -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

After Church Fellowship is at 11:45 a.m. Sundays in Fellowship Hall. Join your friends for a cup of coffee and a light snack following services each week.

Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m. for all ages.

Lectionary Bible Study will be at 9 a.m. on Mondays, both in-person and via Zoom.

Ladies' Small Group Zoom Fellowship is at 7 a.m. each Wednesday.

FPC Youth Group meets Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Youth Wing of the church. The Youth Lunch Bunch meets immediately following Sunday worship until 2 p.m.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Fayetteville, 901 W. Cleveland St., will present the Ukrainian National Anthem at the 11 a.m. Sunday service, followed by a statement. The public is welcome.

Information: 521-8422, uufayetteville.org.

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., worships on Sundays at 10 a.m.

The church will host Lenten soup suppers and meditations on Wednesdays through April 6. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. in McKay Hall. Meditations begin at 6:20 p.m. in the sanctuary. Suggested donation is $3/person, $5/family. Contact the church office to sign up.

For Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meeting Room.

Women's Bible Fellowship: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level 8/9.

Community Life Groups: Various times and days.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., meets for regular Sunday morning worship at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional service and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service. You can always visit us on our website at www.bvlutheran.com.

Sunday school for all age children and teens meets in the lower level at 9:30 a.m., and adult Bible classes are in the Fellowship Hall and in the library, also at 9:30 a.m. Christianity 101, where you can learn about Luther's Small Catechism and how it relates to our members, is led by Pastor Hass in the library.

Choir rehearsals are on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.; the Silver Needle Quilters meet at 1 p.m. March 7; and the Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. March 9. Confirmation classes are on March 9 at 6:00 p.m.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., offers worship at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays in person and online via Facebook and YouTube.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive-through from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m.

Disciples Women Fellowship will meet at 10 a.m. March 12 for refreshments and fellowship followed by a lesson, "Healed by Jesus," led by Carolyn Walker and a short business meeting. All women are invited to attend.

Disciples Men's Fellowship will meet at 9 a.m. March 19 for breakfast and fellowship followed by a short devotional led by Garry Cathcart and discussions of various work projects. All men are invited to attend.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., warmly invites the community to worship. In-person worship is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Masks are strongly recommended for everyone. Childcare is available. March 6 is Gifts of Women Sunday, and Communion will be celebrated.

Downsizing? Have furniture you no longer need? This is the perfect time to help a refugee family make a new home in Northwest Arkansas.

The items they need are gently used twin, full and queen bed frames (no mattresses, please), nightstands, and dressers; kitchen tables and chairs; couches, armchairs, rugs and lamps of all kinds. If you would like a receipt for your donation, simply tape a note on each item with your name and address and Canopy will mail you one.

Call the church office to list your furniture for pick-up and delivery to Canopy, our resettlement partner, or to make a monetary donation. Church members should call Vicki Erickson.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

