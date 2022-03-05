Civitan clubs mark clergy appreciation

Civitan International clubs across the United States celebrated Clergy Appreciation Week recently, continuing a tradition that dates to the early 1960s.

In Little Rock, a select number of clergy members were honored guests when the civic organization gathered for its lunch meeting Wednesday.

In Hope, the city's Civitan chapter opted to give restaurant gift certificates to local ministers.

Club members in Siloam Springs also will be recognized, though the celebration there has been postponed because of covid-19-related concerns. A clergy appreciation breakfast will be held later in the year.

None was able to hold in-person clergy appreciation gatherings in 2021.

Clergy Appreciation Week is designed to thank community religious leaders, but also to acknowledge the sacrifice of four military chaplains who went down with the S.S. Dorchester off of Greenland on Feb. 3, 1943.

Torpedoed by the Nazis and sinking quickly, the troop transport ship had too many service members and not enough life jackets.

So the four Army chaplains gave up their own jackets, sacrificing their own chance for survival in an attempt to save the lives of others.

Witnesses said the four doomed men held hands and prayed as the Dorchester slipped into the icy sea.

Most of those onboard succumbed either to injuries, drowning or hypothermia.

Overall, only 229 of the ship's 904 passengers were ultimately rescued.

Survivors later identified the men as Methodist minister George L. Fox, Reform rabbi Alexander D. Goode, Catholic priest John P. Washington, and Reformed Church in America minister Clark V. Poling.

"They were just doing their job as a chaplain and met an untimely fate, but because of their faith, their legacy lives on. And that's what we celebrate today," said Jane Dennis, a member of the Little Rock club.

In 1948, the U.S. postal service issued a three-cent commemorative stamp recognizing the four men's valor; a chapel named in their honor was later built in Philadelphia.

Two decades after their deaths, Civitan International launched Clergy Appreciation Week, borrowing the concept from a chapter in Albuquerque, N.M.

Founded in 1917 in Birmingham, Ala., Civitan is a community service club "dedicated to serving individual and community needs, with an emphasis on helping people with developmental disabilities," according to its mission statement.

Organizers say the organization is similar to the Rotary or the Lion's Club. The first Little Rock chapter opened in 1920.

Because of the pandemic, the clubs have scaled back their activities.

Typically, the Hope chapter organizes a banquet for local clergy.

"We also have our mayor do a proclamation each year, recognizing the week of clergy appreciation," said Debbie Hines, the group's treasurer.

This year the mayor had covid, so the proclamation never got signed, she said.

Since the membership is older than the overall population, Civitan members in Hope are being cautious, she said.

"Our local chapter is, unfortunately, meeting again via Zoom," she said. "We're hoping to get back to our in-person meetings just as quickly as possible."

In Siloam Springs, the Civitan chapter is working with the local ministerial alliance to arrange this year's breakfast. The gathering is typically held at John Brown University.

Dixie Shoptaw, the chapter's president, says it's important to recognize the contributions of the community's spiritual leaders.

"I think our clergy -- not only in Siloam Springs, but anywhere in the world -- are some of the most stressed-out and overworked and underpaid people that there are. They take everybody's burdens on themselves and are so giving that, sometimes, the well almost runs dry," she said.

"We want them to just sit down for 30 minutes, [give] them a good breakfast and tell them, 'Hey, you guys are doing a great job and we really appreciate you,'" she said.