Boys roundups

CLASS 2A AT JUNCTION CITY

MARIANNA 55, COTTER 43

Marianna never trailed, building an 18-6 lead after one quarter on a three-pointer by Markese Bolden. Jemarion Westbrook's three-pointer pushed the advantage to 23-9 midway in the second.

The Warriors trimmed the deficit to 10 before the Trojans extended to a 29-13 halftime lead. Marianna opened up a 46-24 cushion going into the fourth quarter.

Cotter cut the lead to 53-43 on a layup by Colton Jones with 1:28 remaining. But the Warriors would eventually run out of time.

Westbrook led the Trojans with 20 points, while Fatavious Glen scored 11.

Jeffry Haynes scored 14 and Hayden Hudson 12 for the Warriors.

CLASS 1A AT MORRILTON

BRADLEY 71, NEMO VISTA 64

Colbie West dominated with a game-high 29 points as Bradley (33-5) pulled away in the second half.

Jaylin Taylor scored 12 points and Jamarion Harris ended with 11 points for the Bears, who led 57-43 at the end of the third quarter.

Patrick Perry tallied 20 points, Logan Harper had 15 points and Ben De Salvo tossed in 11 points for Nemo Vista (17-15).

CLARENDON 55, EMERSON 43

Clarendon (16-5 ) overcame a 29-24 halftime deficit to win and advance to the second round.

Terrance Hampton had 15 points and Tranell Black supplied 14 points for the Lions, who outscored Emerson (25-10) 31-14 in the second half. Jaxon Hampton chipped in with 11 points for Clarendon.

J.J. Henderson put in 15 points and Mason Rich scored 13 points for the Pirates.

GUY-PERKINS 63,

MINERAL SPRINGS 52

Gabe Strickland had 18 points to push Guy-Perkins (22-11) into the next round after a hard-fought win.

Josiah Stubbs scored 14 points and Aaron Passmore followed with 10 points for the Thunderbirds, who held a huge 37-15 advantage at the half.

Paul Mitchell notched 22 of his 24 points in the second half for Mineral Springs (17-6). Javeon Fricks added 12 points.