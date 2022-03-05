COLLEGE SOFTBALL No. 11 Arkansas sweeps doubleheader

FAYETTEVILLE -- After watching her teammates erase a two-run deficit, Hannah Gammill was determined to continue the late-game heroics for the University of Arkansas softball team.

Facing a two-strike pitch in a tied game, the sophomore from Beebe delivered.

Gammill squeaked a two-run home run just over the left-field wall, capping a seventh-inning comeback and securing a Arkansas' 6-4 win over Kennesaw State on Friday evening in Bogle Park.

"It shows a ton of resilience," Arkansas Coach Courtney Diefel said her team's ability to rally. "And it shows a really strong belief in themselves and with one another. I don't know that there's a deficit we can't overcome, and I think that we honestly have a chance if we have some outs to play with."

The Razorbacks (12-4) entered the bottom of the seventh inning trailing 4-2 and had only four hits. KB Sides led off with a hit that trickled down the first base line.

"KB had a huge at-bat," Diefel said. "We talked about yesterday that it's just a game of inches, and she hit a ball that just kind of stayed on the line and was able to run and get on base."

Two batters later, Taylor Ellsworth crushed her second home run of the season to center field, tying the score at 4-4. Diefel said Ellsworth's presence has been invaluable to the team's success.

"I know I was really glad I didn't have to pitch to her anymore when we finally got to play other opponents, not having to do live with her," she said. "She just really knows who she is as a hitter. She's the whole package, which is huge for us."

Danielle Gibson followed with a single, setting up Gammill's game winner. The Razorbacks tallied eight hits, each coming from a different player.

Arkansas grabbed its first lead in the fourth inning, scoring two runs on an RBI single from Cally Kildow and a fielder's choice hit by Kacie Hoffman. The advantage was short-lived.

Jenna Bloom replaced Arkansas starter Mary Haff in the fifth with the Razorbacks leading 2-1. But an RBI-double by Taylor Cates tied the game and Cheyanne Sales hit a two-run home run, giving Kennesaw State a 4-2 lead.

Bloom would allow just one one more hit, and the Arkansas offense responded to rally for the win.

Arkansas 12, Missouri-Kansas City 1

Taylor Ellsworth hit a two-run home run and drove in four to help the Razorbacks roll to the run-rule win in the second game.

The Razorbacks had 14 hits and led 9-0 after three innings. Ellsworth went 2 for 3, while KB Sides was 3 for 3 with a double and a triple and drove in three runs.

Jenna Bloom (4-0) pitched a complete game to earn the win in both ends of the doubleheader. She allowed a run over five innings of work and struck out five.

Arkansas will play a doubleheader today, facing Missouri State and Kennesaw State with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.