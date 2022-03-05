Day for the state breds

HOT SPRINGS -- The Arky breds get their day.

The $150,000 Nodouble Breeders' Stakes for Arkansas-bred horses 3-years-old and up is the ninth of 10 races on the card at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort today.

Post time for the Nodouble is scheduled for 5:10 p.m.

The $150,000 Downthedustyroad Breeders' Stakes for Arkansas-bred fillies and mares three years old and up is also on Oaklawn's card. As the day's sixth race, the Downthedustyroad is set to start at 3:33 p.m.

Robert Cline trains two entrants in the event -- including Bandit Point -- and one in the Downthedustyroads and said he appreciates stakes opportunities for his Arkansas-bred horses.

"We wait around all year for this," Cline said. "I go to Minnesota after this, and the purses ain't good enough to where I really run Bandit, so this is where he does all his damage. To get to lead him up on a big day is always exciting. It don't get better for an Arky guy here who runs a bunch of his own horses and has mainly Arky breds."

Hot Springs resident John Ed Anthony's Shortleaf Stable owns Gar Hole, a 4-year-old son of Tekton and the maternal grandson of Afleet Alex. He is the 2-1 morning-line Nodouble favorite trained by John Ortiz.

Gar Hole has won each of his three starts in the 2021-22 Oaklawn season.

"He's firing on all cylinders," Ortiz said. "Every race he's shown up for, it's been a walkover. I can only imagine him continuing the effort."

Ricardo Santana Jr. is listed to ride Gar Hole.

Cline, an Arkansas native, also owns Bandit Point, a 7-year-old son of Indy Squall. Bandit Point is 40 4-6-11 and the 8-1 Nodouble fourth-choice with four others. He is 3 0-1-2 in three Nodouble starts since 2019, each ridden by Kelsi Harr, Cline's girlfriend.

Bandit Point, known for his late charge, has $370,863 in career earnings.

"Bandit is good," Cline said. "There's no reason that he shouldn't try to make his little run if we can be in contention, you know, not too far back to try to run those type horses down. If he can lay close enough, he's good."

Hot Springs Lakeside High School graduate Jerry Caroom owns Tempt Fate, a 5-year-old son of Hamazing Destiny trained by Carl Deville. Tempt Fate is the 4-1 morning-line second choice.

Tempt Fate, who has career earnings of $457,980, won the Nodouble and Oaklawn's 1 1/16-mile Arkansas Breeders' Championship last season.

Deville said the exposure of Oaklawn's Arkansas-bred program helps local horsemen.

"A lot of local breeders put a lot of time and effort in it," Deville said. "It's a good way for a breeder to get in and get some of his money back."

As for Bandit Point, Cline said his time to accelerate needs to come sooner.

"If he finds himself way back, Kelsi just has to gear him up earlier," he said. "If he's sitting a little closer, then we're probably still going to gear him up earlier. He's usually running at the wire, so we're just trying to get him close enough at the quarter pole that we've got a shot. Those horses aren't going to stop and wait for you."