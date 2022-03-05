Decatur seeks American Rescue Plan money to provide water in rural areas

DECATUR -- For the past five years, Decatur officials have been trying to get water to rural customers in Benton County who live within the Decatur Water District. Now it looks as though those residents may finally get city water, thanks to money coming to Benton County from Washington, D.C.

Over the last five years, Decatur Mayor Bob Tharp and the City Council have tried to help rural Decatur residents get city water to their homes. City officials, with the help of city grant writer Cassie Elliott, applied for several grants during that time period. And four separate times the city's requests have been denied.

But now that may all change, thanks to a federal program designed to assist state, county and local entities in fixing problems like these.

During the Feb. 17 meeting of the American Rescue Plan Committee at the Benton County Courthouse in Bentonville, Tharp presented the city's Decatur West Water Main Extension plan, which will benefit county residents living just outside Decatur.

According to Tharp's presentation to the committee, "Rural water extensions were initially installed to assist in providing water for Peterson Industries to supply poultry houses. As the water main was installed, people began to move into these areas where water had become available. Extensions started for poultry but became a growth accelerant for Benton County."

Decatur requested a total of $3 million to fund the project, stating in the plan it would "provide a permanent water source for these Benton County residents for the next 50-60 years."

The project is located inside the 11th District of Benton County West and would benefit approximately 30 to 40 residents in Benton County.

Because only 30 to 40 residents wanted to tie into the Decatur water system, the cost of this project to the city could have required an increase in water rates in an effort to recover some of the cost of this project. Using the Rescue Plan money would help to provide the rural residents with safe, clean water, according to Decatur officials.

Many of these rural residents are reliant on wells and underground springs for water, Decatur officials say. Many of these sources contain sulfur and cannot be used as potability water suitable for human consumption.

The American Rescue Plan provides $350 billion in federal funds for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments nationwide. Benton County will receive approximately $54 million over the next two years.

The four areas that are in need of water in the rural Decatur area and the estimated construction cost of each are: Mt. Zion/Shady Black Oak Way -- $465,000; Carlton Road/West Mountain Road South -- $720,000; Falling Springs Road -- $465,000; and West Mountain Road to Limekiln -- $510,000.

When asked how the projects would impact the area, Tharp said, "The four areas that have been identified are in need of good water. I have friends who live in these areas, and for 23 years I lived in this area. I do get the issue. My friends look to me for help, but the city of Decatur is not able to fund a $3 million project like this with city funds. If this grant is approved and construction is completed, then the city is capable of providing water to this area with our current water system, which has the capacity.

"The city purchases Two-Ton water and also has three functional wells, one of which is operating today, so getting water to this area is not an issue once the distribution system is completed," Tharp said.