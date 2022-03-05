Demand for covid-19 testing declining in Northwest Arkansas; health care systems reduce drive-through hours, close some sites entirely

Covid-19 vaccination

County^Partially vaccinated^Fully vaccinated^Third dose

Benton^11.9%^55.5%^18.4%

Crawford^9.1%^46.2%^15.6%

Sebastian^11.5%^48.7%^15.0%

Washington^13.2%^56.7%^18.4%

State^13.0%^55.2%^19.2%

Source: Arkansas Department of Health

Health care systems in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are reducing covid-19 drive-through testing site hours or closing sites altogether as the number of cases continues to decline.

Benton and Washington counties reported 63 new cases Friday, and Sebastian and Crawford counties reported 28, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The state saw 485 new cases Friday.

Mercy announced operations of its drive-through testing site on Southeast 14th Street in Bentonville would be discontinued Friday due to a decrease in demand for testing, according to a press release. It was the health care system's only drive-through testing location in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, said spokesman Nate Kuester. People with covid-19 symptoms can access testing by contacting their primary care provider or Mercy Go Health, the release states.

Baptist Health is reducing hours for its drive-through testing site on Dodson Avenue in Fort Smith to two days a week starting Monday, according to spokeswoman Alicia Agent. It will be open from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Monday and Friday, she said.

Washington Regional adjusted the hours of its drive-through testing site Feb. 19, according to spokeswoman Natalie Hardin. The site at 3318 Northhills Blvd. in Fayetteville is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

During the omicron surge in January, Benton and Washington counties saw several days in January where the number of new cases exceeded 2,000. The all-time high for the two-county area was 2,399 new cases Jan. 13.

Twenty National Guard members were deployed to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley in mid-January to help with the high demand for covid-19 testing. Six National Guard members assisted with testing at Mercy's drive-through site and another six worked at Washington Regional's site.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention worked with the Northwest Arkansas Council and the Arkansas Department of Health to open a drive-through testing site at the Washington County Fairgrounds for 21 days in February to take some of the pressure off local health care systems.

Hospitalizations

The number of covid-19 hospitalizations in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley continued to decline this week.

Northwest Arkansas hospitals were caring for 38 covid-19 patients Friday, compared to 58 a week ago, according to data from the Northwest Arkansas Council. Patients ranged in age from 20 to 84.

The region's record high for hospitalizations was 183 patients on Jan. 24.

The number of patients in intensive care units in the region increased slightly this week, although the number on ventilators was down. On Friday, 92 patients were in ICU and 20 were on ventilators, compared to 80 patients in ICU and 27 on ventilators a week ago, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council. Patients in ICU and on ventilators include both those with covid-19 and other medical needs.

In the River Valley, seven patients were hospitalized with covid-19 at Mercy Fort Smith on Friday and three were in ICU, according to spokeswoman Mardi Taylor. A week earlier, the hospital had 10 covid-19 patients, including four in ICU.

Fourteen covid-19 patients were hospitalized at Baptist Health Fort Smith on Friday, including four in covid-19 critical care units and two on ventilators, Agent said. The numbers are down from 19 hospitalized covid-19 patients a week ago, seven in covid critical care and four on ventilators.

Forty-nine people in Benton, Washington, Crawford and Sebastian counties died of covid-19 this week, for a total of 2,113, according to data from the Department of Health. The virus had caused 10,681 deaths in the state as of Thursday.

Since Feb. 1, 2021 -- when vaccines started to become widely available -- about 73% of cases, 80% of hospitalizations and 80% of deaths in the state have been among unvaccinated individuals, according to the department.