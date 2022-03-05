Digital access

PressReader, the technology partner of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and thousands of other customers around the world, continued to have network issues Friday that affected readers’ access to the most recent editions.

Subscribers were able to read earlier issues Friday on their iPad and mobile phone apps.

Readers have an alternative — they can visit arkansasonline.com/todayspaper or go to ArkansasOnline.com to read stories. The latest edition is available at ArkansasOnline.com by clicking the “Today’s Paper” link in the top-left corner of the screen.