EDITORIAL: Rumors of war

"What happens if he attacks on the other side of the border? We pursue terrorists across borders; why not him?"

--Malcolm Chalmers, deputy director of the Royal United Services Institute, a defense research institute, about Vladimir Putin, as quoted in The New York Times this week

As much as you can be impressed by the Ukrainians and that country's leadership, you can still be sick to your stomach with worry. The two aren't mutually exclusive feelings.

Dispatches from the front say that European countries are pouring weapons into Ukraine, just as that country's president asked. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the face of Ukraine right now, which means he's the face of Vladimir Putin's opposition. It's a dangerous place to be. And he's handling it with the bravery usually seen only in movies.

But most of these European nations that are sending him rocket launchers and Stinger missiles and sniper rifles--and perhaps bigger stuff--are also members of NATO. According to one story in The New York Times this week: "... whether European weaponry will continue to reach the Ukrainian battlefield in time to make a difference is far from certain. However proud Brussels is of its effort, it is a strategy that risks encouraging a wider war and possible retaliation from Mr. Putin. The rush of lethal military aid into Ukraine from Poland, a member of NATO, aims, after all, to kill Russian soldiers."

World wars have started over less.

NATO isn't sending soldiers over the border, but what if Putin decides to bomb a convoy of "contractors" driving trucks full of ammo to the Ukraine border? NATO generals have already said they'd defend every inch of NATO territory.

Does that mean knocking Russian planes out of the Ukrainian skies if they fire on trucks miles away on the borders of Poland or Slovakia or Hungary? And if all the added weaponry that the West is sending to Ukrainians to defend themselves has the desired effect, and the Russians get bogged down or begin to lose the war, what does Putin do next? (He's already shelled a nuclear plant.) Losing this battle might mean losing his regime next.

• The Ukrainians need to be careful, too, that they don't lose the moral high ground. It doesn't take a lot of effort to find photos of dead Russian soldiers and videos of crying Russian soldiers. There is an effort to get these things before the world on the Internet, via social media. The Ukrainians--at least we suspect Ukrainians, even if not the government in Kyiv--are uploading such photos and videos for the world to see. The Geneva Convention is clear that prisoners of war should be protected against "insults and public curiosity." And dead soldiers should not be paraded about in a gory ad campaign.

A Ukrainian might say they can deal with the Geneva Conventions later; they're being attacked by a nuclear state with a large army just now. But while alerting Russian families to the facts on the ground is one thing, staying above Mr. Putin's level is necessary, too.

• Speaking of alerting Russian families, some are telling the Western press that they didn't even know they were at war. The Guardian of the UK ran a story about family members getting notifications from captured Russian soldiers--and the family didn't know the soldier was in the Ukraine.

The Washington Post says Russia has restricted Twitter, Facebook and other sites as a crackdown on "disinformation." And the Russian media isn't saying anything that Vladimir Putin doesn't want to hear.

• An essay in The Atlantic says this war is being fought on two battlefields: One is the land of Ukraine. The second is an economic battlefield: "While Russia holds the military advantage over Ukraine on Battlefield One, it is getting destroyed by a Western alliance on Battlefield Two."

The sanctions the West has imposed on Russia make its banks undesirable places to keep money. (Not the best business plan for a bank.) More from The Atlantic:

"This is terra incognita for economic policy. No country has ever faced this kind of global freeze-out. The implications are hard to predict, but several consequences are already apparent in the form of bank runs and long ATM lines. On Monday, the London stock listings of several Russian banks fell by more than 50 percent. The ruble is trading like a junk cryptocurrency, collapsing more than 30 percent on Monday, and as it weakens, the price of certain imports will rise sharply. Unemployment will soar unless the central bank steps in to print money in order to keep companies afloat, but this will almost certainly cause even worse inflation. To throttle the worst inflationary effects, the Russian central bank doubled its key interest rate to 20 percent; for perspective, that's higher than the U.S. federal-funds rate has ever been."

This coming to the backyard of a man who, not to belabor the point, has already shelled a nuclear plant.

We need all be careful.