Engineer in crash acquitted

PHILADELPHIA -- A jury cleared an Amtrak engineer Friday of all charges stemming from a derailment that left eight people dead and hundreds injured in Philadelphia in 2015.

The jury took just over an hour to acquit Brandon Bostian, 38, of causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment -- one count for each injury and death. Amtrak had earlier settled civil litigation over the crash for $265 million.

The train rounded a curve at about 106 mph, more than twice the 50 mph speed limit, before it derailed in north Philadelphia.

"It's been seven years for him wondering if he'll ever get his life back. Today the jury gave him his life back," defense lawyer Brian McMonagle said after the verdict. "We've been saying from the beginning there was never a crime committed here by Brandon."

In closing arguments, McMonagle said the criminal actors in the case were those who threw the rocks at the train ahead. No one was ever apprehended.

Federal safety investigators concluded that Bostian lost what they call "situational awareness" on the track, thinking he was past an S-curve and on a straightaway when he accelerated from about 65 to 106 mph. Investigators found no evidence he was impaired, fatigued or using his cellphone at the time.

The question for the jury was whether Bostian -- who no longer works for Amtrak -- sped up intentionally, knowing the risks.

Prosecutors say Bostian acted with reckless disregard for the safety of his passengers, who were traveling from Washington to New York that Tuesday evening.

A witness, Blair Berman, described running into Bostian amid the wreckage and asking to borrow his phone. She asked him where they were, and Bostian told her, accurately, they were in an area called Franklin Junction.

Prosecutors used the point to argue that Bostian knew where he was when he crashed and should have known the speed limit.

Lawyer Tom Kline, who represented Berman along with other Amtrak 188 families, said the verdict does not negate the "public accountability" that the trial brought. The victims finally heard Bostian's lawyer acknowledge that the engineer made mistakes, he said.

"That provides some measure of closure to the eight families who lost loved ones, and the scores of others who were catastrophically injured by Mr. Bostian's conduct that day," Kline said.