Ex-shelter worker accused of child rape

BENTONVILLE -- A former Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter employee was arrested last week in connection with the rape of a 10-year-old shelter resident.

Hunter De La Garza, 23, of Little Flock was being held Friday in the Benton County jail with a $250,000 bond set. He was arrested Saturday.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren on Friday ordered De La Garza not to have any contact with the girl he's accused of raping or any other children. Karren also ordered him not to have any contact with the shelter or any day care.

Prosecutors haven't filed any formal charges against De La Garza.

De La Garza was employed by the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter when he was accused of raping the 10-year-old resident in a bathroom at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade mall in Rogers during an outing on Feb. 2, 2021, according to a probable cause affidavit.