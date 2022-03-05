Federal judge reduces damages won by former official in lawsuit against Pulaski County school district

A $656,025 judgment awarded by a jury to an assistant superintendent at the Pulaski County Special School District was cut by $273,000 Friday after the federal judge who heard the case issued an order setting aside the amount awarded as punitive damages from the district.

U.S. District Judge Brian Miller said in Friday's order that Janice Warren, assistant superintendent for equity and pupil services, cannot be awarded punitive damages from the school district under Title VII or under 42 U.S.C. Section 1981(b) because both exclude punitive damage awards against a political subdivision of the state. Miller's ruling came in response to a motion for a directed verdict to dismiss the entire action filed by the defendants in the case by their attorneys, Jay Bequette and Cody Kees.

In his order, Miller said the only issue regarding the motion that remained unresolved was the request for dismissal of Warren's punitive damages claim against the Pulaski County Special School District, which left the remainder of the award intact.

"Despite PCSSD's failure to affirmatively plead that it is not subject to punitive damages," Miller said in the order, "the law simply does not permit an award of punitive damages against it, and the jury cannot award Warren what the law does not permit."

Warren, represented by Sarah Howard Jenkins and Porter Austin Jr., sued the School Board in 2019, accusing the board of passing her over for the superintendent position as retaliation for her disclosure of school facility disparities in the district's long-running desegregation lawsuit.

Named in the lawsuit was the Pulaski County Special School District and the School Board members who were on the board at that time: Mike Kemp, Tina Ward, Linda Remele, Shelby Thomas, Alicia Gillen, Eli Keller and Brian Maune in their official and individual capacities. Their defense was based primarily on the contention that Warren was not subject to the district's internal hiring and promotion policy of preferential hiring and promotion from within the district because the superintendent position fell outside of that policy.

A jury of four men and three women deliberated for about 3½ hours Feb. 25 before returning, finding that the School Board did not subject Warren to racial or sex discrimination but did retaliate against her. The jury awarded Warren $208,025.40 in lost wages and benefits, $125,000 in damages, and punitive damages of $273,000 against the school district and $25,000 each against Remele and Gillen.

Warren had asked the jury for just under $2 million in back pay and damages for sex and race discrimination and the retaliation claim.

Miller's order reduces Warren's award to $383,025.