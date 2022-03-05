Follow live: Vols up big on Hogs at half

Half - Tennessee 50, Arkansas 29

The Volunteers played what was likely their best half of offensive basketball of the season against the Razorbacks.

Tennessee knocked down 9 of 12 first-half threes and led by as many as 24 points following back-to-back threes from Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler.

The Vols shot 14 of 28 from the floor as a team and scored more points in the first half today than they did in their loss at Arkansas two weeks ago.

The first half today was a remarkable combination of negative things for the Razorbacks. Jaylin Williams picked up a foul 12 seconds in then sat the final nine-plus minutes with two fouls.

Williams did not score in the half and missed his lone shot.

Arkansas is without Au'Diese Toney due to an ankle injury and JD Notae has just 5 points on 2 of 7 shooting. Eric Musselman, who picked up a technical foul in the half, played nine guys in the half.

Stanley Umude has a team-high 8 points and Chris Lykes also has 5. Kamani Johnson has 4 points and 4 rebounds in extended time with Williams on the bench.

The Razorbacks committed 10 first-half turnovers, which resulted in 13 points for the Vols.

Chandler has a game-high 12 points on four threes and Santiago Vescovi has 10 points. Zeigler added nine.

4:17, 1H - Tennessee 44, Arkansas 20

The Vols cannot miss from long range.

Tennessee has knocked down 9 of 11 attempts from three and has the Razorbacks playing with their largest deficit since Dec. 11 against Oklahoma. Kennedy Chandler is 4 of 4 beyond the arc.

Eric Musselman picked up a technical foul with 6:48 left in the half, and he just burned a timeout after back-to-back triples by the Vols.

Tennessee is shooting 65% today.

7:41, 1H - Tennessee 33, Arkansas 18

The Vols continue to shoot the ball well from deep. They are now 7 of 8 as a team, and Kennedy Chandler is 3 of 3.

Arkansas, playing without Au'Diese Toney today, is going deep into its bench. KK Robinson and Jaxson Robinson have already seen time.

Jaxson Robinson buried his first three since Jan. 4 a moment ago. KK Robinson played in the teams' first meeting when JD Notae was in foul trouble.

Jaylin Williams picked up his second foul with 9:32 left in the half. He attempted to take a charge on Santiago Vescovi after he drove and kicked the ball out to the perimeter.

In 9 minutes, Williams is 0 of 1 from the floor and has 1 rebound.

Davonte Davis has two points.

11:51, 1H - Tennessee 24, Arkansas 13

The Razorbacks' defense is all out of sorts, and the Vols, simply, are sizzling hot.

Tennessee is 6 of 7 from three-point range. The Vols were 4 of 24 from deep in their loss at Arkansas.

Santiago Vescovi and Kennedy Chandler have 8 and 6 points, respectively, and are each 2 of 2 from deep. Chandler and John Fulkerson also have two assists.

Arkansas is 5 of 12 from the floor. Stanley Umude has 8 points on 3 of 6 shooting, and JD Notae has 5 points. Other Razorbacks are 0 of 1 shooting.

Tennessee has an 8-1 edge on the glass.

15:57, 1H - Tennessee 13, Arkansas 5

The Vols have opened the game hot from deep.

Kennedy Chandler, Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James are each 1 of 1 beyond the arc, and Tennessee is 4 of 5 overall from the floor. Chris Lykes has already checked into the game for Davonte Davis, who started in place of Au'Diese Toney.

Vescovi has five points.

Stanley Umude has been Arkansas' offense so far. He has all 5 points on 2 of 4 shooting and 0 of 1 from three. JD Notae is 0 of 2 shooting around the rim.

Jaylin Williams picked up his first foul 12 seconds in. Keep an eye on that as you would imagine the Vols will try to attack him off the dribble.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: JD Notae, Davonte Davis, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

The Razorbacks won the teams' first meeting this season 58-48 in Fayetteville. Williams finished with a career-high 16 rebounds to go with 13 points, and Notae added 13 points in 24 minutes as he battled foul trouble.

Arkansas posted its worst offensive efficiency figure of the season in the win, according to KenPom data, and it held Tennessee to its second-worst mark of the season (70.6).

Au'Diese Toney is a game-time decision today, Eric Musselman said. He will not play substantial minutes, if at all. Davis is starting in his place.

Umude has been phenomenal from three-point range in road games this season – 20 of 37 (54.1%) – and averages 15.1 points. For his career, he is a 38.5% three-point shooter in March across 10 games.

Williams is averaging 13.7 points on 46.1% shooting and 10.6 rebounds since Dec. 29, and Notae averages 21.3 points on 47.8% from deep, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 7 true road games.

The Razorbacks rank No. 1 in SEC games in defensive efficiency (92.4), per KenPom, and Tennessee is No. 3 (94.7).

Tennessee’s starters: Kennedy Chandler, Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Uros Plavsic.

Vescovi finished 1 of 9 from three-point range, James 0 of 6 and Chandler 1 of 5 in the Vols’ road loss to Arkansas. Tennessee shot 3 of 10 as a team in the first half and 1 of 14 after halftime.

Arkansas is the lone game for Vescovi since Feb. 1 in which he didn’t score in double figures. Since facing the Razorbacks, he is 9 of 19 from three and averaging 13 points per game. Vescovi has hit 43.5% from deep in SEC games.

Chandler has put up 17.3 points per game in three outings since the loss at Arkansas, and James poured in 23 points in the Vols’ win at Georgia earlier this week. He has 9 assists and 2 turnovers in the last 3 games.

James has made 7 of 16 threes in that span.

Zakai Zeigler scored 13 points on 2 of 9 shooting — 8 of 9 at the line — against Auburn last Saturday. He owns the No. 2 steal percentage in SEC games, per KenPom, and is a 35.9% three-point shooter in league play.

John Fulkerson, who has played more games than any other Vol in program history, was a non-factor in the teams' first meeting with 2 points and 3 rebounds in 19 minutes. He scored 12 points at Georgia.

For the season, Tennessee is No. 3 in defensive efficiency, allowing 87.1 points per 100 possessions. Arkansas is No. 15 entering today.