Former school administrator in Fayetteville, Springdale accused of violating sex offender requirements

SPRINGDALE -- A former school administrator in Springdale and Fayetteville has been arrested in connection with being a registered sex offender on a school campus.

Mark Edward Oesterle, 49, of 1106 Excalibur Drive in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday and released from the Washington County Detention Center on Thursday on $3,500 bond.

Oesterle "knowingly entered upon the campus of a public school, and he has been assessed as a level 3 sex offender," according to records in Washington County Circuit Court.

He was on the campus of Central Junior High School on Feb. 9 and on the Har-Ber High School campus Feb. 12, according to the court records. Investigators obtained video from both schools showing Oesterle in school buildings without an escort. Being a registered offender on a school campus is a Class D felony.

Oesterle pleaded guilty to sexual assault in Washington County Circuit Court on Sept. 16. Oesterle had been charged with three counts of sexual assault in connection with allegations he touched the breasts of teen girls in 2015 when he was a high school principal in the Springdale School District. He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual assault, but that charge included all three victims, according to the Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Oesterle was sentenced to 72 months of probation, fined $1,000, and ordered to have no contact with the girls and to register as a sex offender.

In June 2020, Oesterle was found guilty of misdemeanor harassment in Fayetteville District Court after he was accused of groping a teen girl's breast without her consent at her workplace in December 2018. Oesterle was the Fayetteville School District's executive director of secondary education at that time. He was sentenced to a year in jail and fined $2,000 but had appealed. That case was dismissed after Oesterle pleaded guilty to the felony charge.

Oesterle was assistant principal at Springdale's Har-Ber High School in 2014-15 and assistant principal at Springdale's Tyson School of Innovation in 2015-16. The Fayetteville School District originally hired him in 2016 as its director of federal programs and English language learner programs. He was director of secondary education from 2017 until he resigned in March 2019.