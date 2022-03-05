George Washington honored

The 17th annual George Washington Birthday Luncheon was held on his birthday, Feb. 22.

"All were grateful the luncheon to honor the founder of our country was able to proceed after the 2021 luncheon was cancelled due to covid," according to a news release.

Judge Morris S. Arnold made a presentation to the large crowd on Arkansas Colonial Women: Contemporaries of George Washington.

"The annual event is attended by people across the state, from as far west as Mena and as far east as Pine Bluff and is known for its excellent speakers," according to the release. "Begun by Col. Duane Vandenberg, his wife Peggy and Col. Bill Cox in 2003, the trio recruited heads of Colonial era lineage societies to assist in remembering the father of our country. Both Col. Vandenberg and Col. Cox are now deceased, however, Peggy Vandenberg as general manager, continues the tradition with the help of a team."

Besides Peggy Vandenberg, charter team members Linda Vandenberg White and Sheila Beatty-Krout still serve on the team.

Representatives from several Arkansas lineage societies attended, including the Sons of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames of America, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of American Colonists, National Society of New England Women, Founders and Patriots of America, National Society Sons & Daughters of the Pilgrims, Colonial Dames 17th Century, Dames of the Court of Honor, Daughters of Colonial Wars, Jamestowne Society, National Huguenot Society, Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars and Guild of Artisans and Tradesmen 1607-1783, United States Daughters of 1812, Magna Charta Dames and Barons Society.

Master of Ceremonies Beatty-Krout announced the next luncheon will be Feb. 22, 2023, also at the Hot Spring Country Club.