Golden Lions fall to Jackson State

A game the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff needed to keep any hope of going to the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament alive did not go the Golden Lions' way.

Shawn Williams scored 32 points and swiped 3 steals, but Jackson State University defeated UAPB for the second time this season, 87-79 on Thursday at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center in Jackson, Miss.

The loss mathematically put UAPB (7-23, 5-12 SWAC) out of contention for one of the eight spots in next week's tournament at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. UAPB will close the regular season today at Alcorn State University, which won a share of the SWAC regular-season championship and can still win it outright.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Lorman, Miss.

Williams went 8 for 15 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range with 3 steals.

Dequan Morris followed with 16 points, eight rebounds, and three steals, and Kylen Milton finished with 12 points.

Morris came up with a steal for a breakaway two-handed dunk to end the first half with UAPB leading 41-38, but Jackson State (10-18, 8-9) proved too strong with Ken Evans' 24 points, Jayveous McKinnis' 19 and Jamarcus Jones' 15.

WOMEN

Jackson State 72, UAPB 65

In Jackson, the Lady Tigers (19-6, 17-0 SWAC) stand just one win away from conference perfection, but the Lady Lions (12-15, 8-9) decided not to make it easy.

Kaila Walker scored 27 points off the bench and Zaay Green totaled 14, but double-doubles for Miya Crump and Daja Woodard helped Jackson State overcome a 39-34 halftime deficit to UAPB and pick up the win.

Crump scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds, and Woodard totaled 12 points and 12 boards. Ameshya Williams-Holliday led the Lady Tigers with 18 points and 4 blocks.

*

Information from UAPBLionsRoar.com was used in this article.