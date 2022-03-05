Community Briefs: GOP committee to meet, hear speaker

GOP committee to meet, hear speaker

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. March 24 at Larry's Pizza, 4901 Dollarway Road, White Hall. The guest speaker will be Mark Lowery, candidate for Arkansas Treasurer of State, according to a news release.

Virtual meeting set about broadband

AR Broadband Now is holding a Pine Bluff Broadband virtual town hall meeting at noon March 10 via Zoom, according to a news release from The Generator.

Pilgrim church to open food pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on March 12 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away.

Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

St. John AME Church to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will provide food boxes from 9-11 a.m. March 12 to people in need. The drive-thru event will be held in front of the church on Cherry Street.

State ID's are required to receive one box per family. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

The food program is sponsored by St. John's Soul Food for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Feeding Ministry. To support this ministry, people may send financial contributions to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. Contact Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net to volunteer.