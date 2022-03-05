Great American Conference basketball tournament

At FireLake Arena, Shawnee, Okla.

MEN

Friday’s Games

Today’s games

SE Oklahoma State vs. Southern Nazarene, noon

SW Oklahoma State vs. Southern Arkansas, 2:15 p.m.

Sunday’s game

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

WOMEN

Friday’s games

Today’s games

SW Oklahoma State vs. Henderson State, 5:45 p.m.

Arkansas Tech vs. Harding, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s game

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

MEN

Southern Arkansas University (17-11) pulled off an upset in beating No. 3 seed Northwestern Oklahoma State in the first round of the Great American Conference Tournament in Shawnee, Okla.

The Muleriders relied heavily on the duo of Jalen and Devante Brooks, who combined to score more than half their team's points with 24 and 17 each. Blake Rogers was SAU's only other scorer in double figures, finishing with 13 points.

The win puts Southern Arkansas in the tournament's semifinals, playing at 2:15 p.m. today against Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Henderson State University (17-12) saw its season come to an end with a loss to Southern Nazarene (20-9) in the first round.

Ryan Boyce and Tomislav Miholjcic each had a team-high 11 points for the Reddies. Five players scored in double figures for the Crimson Storm, with Nick Davis nabbing a team-high 18 points. Manny Dixon and Xavier Bryant each had 13 points for Southern Nazarene, Tyler McGhie had 11 and Mo Wilson Jr. had 10.

WOMEN

Henderson State University (19-10) advanced to the women's semifinals of the Great American Conference Tournament with a win Friday against East Central (Okla.) in Shawnee, Okla.

The Reddies saw significant production off their bench, as reserves Abbie Jiles and Maci Mains combined for 33 points, with 22 and 11 each. Gracie Raby also had 14 points for HSU.

Henderson State will play Southwestern Oklahoma State at 5:45 p.m. today in the tournament semifinals.

A 22-point night from Patricija Peric carried the way for Harding University (19-9) as it defeated Northwestern Oklahoma State (15-14) in the first round.

Peric, who averages 4.6 points per game, set a season-high with her performance. Jacie Evans also posted a double-double for the Bisons, with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bisons will play Arkansas Tech at 8 p.m. today in the women's semifinals. Harding split the season series with the Golden Suns, winning 85-77 on Jan. 13 and losing 70-58 on Feb. 7.