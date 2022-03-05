Gritty Lady Tigers keep season alive

MAGNOLIA -- The Prairie Grove Lady Tigers continued their improbable postseason run on Friday night.

Prairie Grove knocked off state tournament stalwart Star City 48-36 in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament at Panther Arena.

Prairie Grove will play Highland at 7 p.m. on Sunday in the second round.

"We didn't execute on some things at the end of the game, which we will work on," Prairie Grove Coach Kevin Froud said. "Right now, we're happy to win and we're one of the eight teams left. If you would have told us that a month ago, nobody would have believed it."

Prairie Grove finished sixth in the 4A-1 in the regular season, lost in the semifinals and the third-place game in the district tournament, but made it to the championship game of the Class 4A North Region Tournament.

"We've been talking about that, this group has really bought in since our district tournament of playing good defense," Froud said. "They're working hard defensively on making everybody earn what they get."

The Lady Tigers were stifling on defense against Star City, which was making its 30th consecutive appearance in the state tournament.

Versatile senior Trinity Dobbs scored the first seven points for Prairie Grove and had the Lady Tigers up for good after her two free throws with 2:14 left in the first quarter.

Dobbs jumps center for the Lady Tigers, led them with 18 points and 11 rebounds on Friday night, and had two assists in the final 62 seconds to clinch the win.

"It's pretty big," Dobbs said. "It's all or nothing now. It's my last ride with these girls, and I want to make it the best."

Prairie Grove increased a 12-8 lead after the first quarter to 25-15 at the half with Lexi Henry and Charleston Foster, both of whom came off the bench, hitting three-pointers.

Star City narrowed Prairie Grove's lead back to 34-27 after three quarters, but Dobbs scored off an offensive rebound, Kenleigh Elder scored inside, and Henry converted two free throws to push Prairie Grove up, 40-29, with 3:21 left.

Star City forced Prairie Grove into seven turnovers in the final quarter and was within, 40-36, with 1:27 left before Dobbs fed Ella Faulk for a layup, converted two free throws and hit Faulk for another layup.

"They're a very good defensive team," Star City Coach Becky Yarbrough said. "They're very physical. We had trouble driving to the lane. They're a good basketball team and well coached."

Hope Thomas scored 12 points for Star City.

"I'm proud of my kids because they had a great year to be as young as they are," Yarbrough said. "I'm super proud of them."

WYNNE 44, HARRISON 36

The Lady Yellowjackets started taking control in the second quarter and put the game away in the third in the first round.

Wynne will meet Nashville today at 7 p.m. in the second round.

From a 9-9 tie after the first quarter, Wynne took a 22-18 lead at the half and scored the first seven points of the third quarter on the way to a 19-2 advantage in the quarter.

Zahryia Baker scored eight points in both the second and third quarters, and finished with 18 points for Wynne (24-7). Landyn McDaniel, Shay Lewis and Rebekah Perry hit three-pointers in the decisive third quarter.

Harrison (12-15) was led by Claire Barger with 12 points, including Harrison's only basket of the third quarter. Lewis added nine points.

Wynne won despite making just 8-of-19 free throws, missing 10 free throws in the fourth quarter.