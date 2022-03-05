High school graduation rate slips to 88.46% in the 2020-21 covid-19 school year, state reports

Arkansas' four-year public high school graduation rate fell slightly to 88.46% in the 2020-21 covid-marred school year, compared with 88.8% in the preceding year.

In all, 31,795 of the expected 35,942 students graduated last year, four years after starting ninth grade. That was down from the 32,666 students who graduated in the Class of 2020.

The statewide graduation rate and graduation rates for each of the state's high schools are contained in the 2021 Arkansas School Report Card released this week by the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The School Report Card is accessible through the My School Info link at https://myschoolinfo.arkansas.gov.

Specific directions on how to access the report card via the My School Info link can be found at https://bit.ly/3MkAp0Z.

The 2021 data -- which covers much more than graduation rates -- was generated in a school year that was a historic anomaly.

In the midst of a pandemic, the state's teachers in the 2020-21 school year delivered lessons to more than 470,000 students both in person and online, sometimes simultaneously. An unprecedented 20% of students overall were full-time remote learners, receiving their online lessons at their homes and away from their schools. And even those teachers and students having in-person lessons sometimes had to turn on a dime to remote instruction when there were outbreaks of covid-19 and exposures on campuses.

In his introduction to the 2021 School Report Card, Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key acknowledged the pandemic and the efforts made by schools to work through it.

He urged that the report card information be used to help guide schools and students into the recovery from the pandemic.

"Students, educators, and communities exhibited extraordinary resilience and dedication in the face of the covid-19 pandemic," Key wrote. "Through Ready for Learning plans, schools bolstered on-site instruction and adapted remote learning to meet the needs of all students."

The report card, he said, can increase understanding about school needs and successes at this point in the 2-year-old pandemic.

"Through the School Report Card, stakeholders have a comprehensive view of student achievement, growth, graduation, teacher quality, school environment, and much more," Key said. "The Report Card provides a way to communicate, encourage dialogue, and help inform decision-makers within each school community. By reviewing the data, schools and districts can update their plans for school-level improvement and district support."

As for the graduation rates, Key said there was concern about the potential for a greater loss.

"So it is encouraging that the decline was minimal," he said, adding, "I attribute the minimal decline to the extensive collaborative efforts of educators and the [Division of Elementary and Secondary Education] team to keep seniors engaged despite the interruptions caused by covid-19."

As an example of the graduation data, the four high schools in the Haas Hall Academy charter school system in Northwest Arkansas had a graduation rate in excess of 95%, compared with the state's 88.46% rate.

The Springdale School District, the state's largest district and home to three high schools, including the Don Tyson School of Innovation, had an 87.4% graduation rate.

In Central Arkansas, Little Rock Central High School had a graduation rate of 89.9%, and better than 95% of students at Parkview High graduated.

The Cabot School District had an 88.9% graduation rate. The Pulaski County Special School District's four high schools had an overall 83.1% graduation rate, according to the state report.

The El Dorado School District in south Arkansas had a 91.7% graduation rate. The Jonesboro School District's four-year graduation rate was 86.6%, but that grew to 91.5% for graduation within five years. The Pine Bluff School District, which is under state control, had a four-year 69.7% graduation rate that improved to a five-year 73.5% rate.

The Arkansas School Report Card also includes college readiness data for the high schools, including the ACT college entrance exam scores for the Class of 2021. The ACT composite score for the class was 19.32 on a scale of 1 to 36.

Bentonville's composite score for its two high schools was 22.43. Little Rock Central's was 21.25. The Conway School District had an ACT composite score of 21.44, and the Bryant School District's composite score was 20.27. The El Dorado ACT composite was 18.58. The West Memphis School District's ACT composite score was 17.01.

The 2021 School Report Card includes a wide range of data for all the public schools districts and schools -- elementary as well as middle and high schools, starting with the Academics Plus Charter Schools and ending with the Yellville-Summit School District.

The report card includes previously reported results from the ACT Aspire exams in math, literacy and science that were taken by students in grades three through 10 in the spring of 2021.

The state report card, however, does not include A to F letter grades for the schools because state lawmakers waived the application of those grades for the 2020-21 school year.

The A-to-F grades are based in large part on the Aspire results but also take into account achievement over time, graduation rates, and school quality and success measures.

Aspire results and the other measures make up a school's state- and federal government-required Every Student Succeeds Act index score. Just 11.79% of schools improved their Every Student Succeeds Act score in the 2020-21 school year over past years. Those 2021 scores were announced and reported in late 2021.

Arkansas gave the Aspire tests to 97% of eligible students last school year, compared with 99% in earlier years -- not counting 2020, when the tests were not given at all because of the onset of the covid pandemic.

Arkansas Code Annotated 6-15-1402 requires the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education to annually prepare and publish a school performance report for each public school in the state and make the report available to schools, parents and the local community. Additionally, the report card is required under the Every Student Succeeds Act, which is commonly known as ESSA. The legislation was signed by then-President Barack Obama in December 2015.