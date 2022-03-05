Historian honored by national society

Randall J. Freeman, an Arkansas historian, recently received recognition from the National Society United States Daughters of 1812. He earned the Excellence in American History Award for heritage preservation work, according to a news release.

He is the commander of the General Robert C. Newton Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans.

"I was invited to have lunch with the ladies of the Arkansas Society, United States Daughters of 1812, at their state council meeting today," Freeman said. "Their national president was in attendance. I thought I was just going to eat chicken and enjoy the presence of these ladies, but it was a trick. They lured me there to present the organization's National Award for Excellence in American History for heritage preservation work. Shocked and humbled. My mother would be proud, and therefore in her memory, this is for you, mama."

To encourage the study of American history, the U.S.D. 1812 urges members to nominate deserving people for the national History Award. The nomination for Freeman was submitted to state Historian Frankie Ochsner for approval. Ochsner then submitted it to the national historian for Freeman's work in the upkeep and restoration of cemeteries and his study of 19th and 20th century Arkansas. He freely has shared his studies via Facebook and presentations to organizations, according to the release.

Freeman was born in Harrison, raised in Morning Star (rural Searcy County), near the Buffalo River and graduated high school at Marshall.

"As children, he and his older sister roamed, explored and investigated the backroads cemeteries with his mother, instilling in him a love of history at an early age. Randall has never forgotten his rural roots and still enjoys exploring the backroads of the Ozarks region and Searcy County," according to the release.