Hogs' big comeback bid falls short at Tennessee

No. 13 Tennessee survived a strong second-half push by Arkansas to close the regular season with a perfect record in Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols, who led by as many as 24 points in the first half and by 23 in the opening moments in the second half, hung on to beat the No. 14 Razorbacks 78-74 on Saturday.

Arkansas’ five-game winning streak came to an end, and the Razorbacks dropped to 24-7 overall entering postseason play. Arkansas will play again Friday at the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Fla.

Following back-to-back three-pointers by Tennessee guards Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler, the Vols grabbed a 44-20 lead in the first half. It was the Razorbacks’ largest deficit since their 22-point loss to Oklahoma in Tulsa on Dec. 11.

Tennessee led Arkansas 50-29 at halftime. The 50 points were two more than the Vols scored in their 58-48 at Arkansas two weeks ago.

The Razorbacks put together a 14-2 run early in the second half to pull within 54-43. Josiah-Jordan James then added a short jumper and Chandler knocked down his fifth three-pointer to extend the lead to 16.

Arkansas, playing without 6-6 wing Au’Diese Toney due to an apparent ankle injury, made another push with a 10-0 run over a 2-minute, 18-second span late in the second half.

JD Notae scored five points in the spurt, including a pair of free throws to pull the Razorbacks within 73-70.

Trailing 74-70 after a John Fulkerson free throw, Arkansas forced a Tennessee turnover with 57.8 seconds remaining. Notae drew a foul and made two free throws to make it a 74-72 game.

Fulkerson then missed a short jumper when defended by Jaylin Williams, but Notae turned the ball over making an advance pass intended for Davonte Davis.

Santiago Vescovi made two free throws with 22.5 seconds remaining, pushing the Vols’ lead to 76-72. Notae, following a drive to the rim, then hit two more free throws with 16.1 seconds to play to make the score 76-74.

Moments later, Arkansas fouled Zeigler and he split two free throws, giving the Vols a 77-74 lead. Out of a timeout, Notae missed a three-pointer from the right wing and Zeigler split another pair at the line to set the final score.

The Vols made 12 of 18 three-pointers against the SEC’s top perimeter defense. They hit 9 of 12 attempts in the first half to help build their big advantage.

Note finished with a game-high 20 points on 6-of-20 shooting. Stanley Umude had 15 points.

Chandler and Vescovi scored 15 points apiece for Tennessee.