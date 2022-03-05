Hogs hope to end Vols’ home streak





FAYETTEVILLE -- The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks will attempt to do what three teams currently ranked in the top 10 of The Associated Press poll could not.

Beat Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The No. 13 Volunteers (22-7, 13-4 SEC) are 15-0 at home, including victories over No. 2 Arizona, No. 5 Auburn and No. 7 Kentucky.

Two weeks after the Razorbacks (24-6, 13-4) beat Tennessee 58-48 at Walton Arena, they'll take on the Vols at 11 a.m. today in Knoxville, Tenn. ESPN will telecast the game.

"They've played great at home," University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "I think we have proven we can win on the road.

"I'm sure it'll be a packed building and senior day and emotional. We know the environment we're walking into."

The Razorbacks and Vols still have a chance to win a share of the SEC regular-season title if Auburn loses at home to South Carolina today.

Auburn (14-3) clinched a share of the title by winning at Mississippi State 81-68 in overtime on Wednesday night. Kentucky, which plays at Florida today, also could win a share of the title.

"It's a one-game segment we've got to get through," Musselman said. "Then we've got to turn the page and get ready for the conference tournament, and then turn that page and get ready for the NCAA Tournament."

Tennessee has averaged announced home crowds of 17,971 this season and is looking for its third consecutive sellout for the first time since the 1987-88 season.

The announced crowd was 21,678 for the Vols' past two home games when they beat Kentucky 76-63 and Auburn 67-62.

"We know that we can't take being at home for granted," Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said. "It won't just happen.

"We think we've got the best home-court situation in the country, and I'm sure Arkansas fans feel that way. Kentucky fans feel that way, Auburn fans feeling that way. I probably could keep naming teams that feel that way.

"We know we've got to play good basketball, plain and simple. Have our fans helped this year? Absolutely. I don't think there's any question that home fans help home teams -- if the home team is playing good basketball.

"Home fans can't help you if you're not doing what you need to do to win a basketball game. As much as they want to, you still have to do your part."

Arkansas' stretch of winning 14 of its past 15 games includes a 5-1 road record. The Razorbacks' lone loss in that span was 68-67 three weeks ago at Alabama, which is currently ranked No. 25.

"I don't care where you go, any coach in any league will tell you that winning on the road is hard to do," Barnes said. "So what Arkansas is doing is really impressive."

The Razorbacks got their first road victory this season 65-58 at LSU on Jan. 15 when the Tigers were ranked No. 12.

When Arkansas won 76-57 at Missouri on Feb. 15, the Razorbacks led 46-27 at halftime. The 19-point lead was Arkansas' largest at halftime of an SEC road game since joining the conference for the 1991-92 season.

The Razorbacks broke a 14-game losing streak at Florida when they beat the Gators 82-74 in Gainesville on Feb. 22. It was Arkansas' first victory at Florida since 1995.

"Right now we're a really confident team on the road," Musselman said after the Florida game.

Arkansas is 4-14 at Tennessee, where the Razorbacks last won in 2017.

"We know that every road game, we have to come in with our hard hats on," Arkansas sophomore guard Davonte Davis said after the Florida game. "I think it starts on the defensive end."

Over the past 15 games, the Razorbacks have held their opponents to 37.6% shooting, including 26.3% on three-pointers.

Tennessee shot 27.1% (16 of 59) and 16.7% on three-pointers (4 of 24) at Arkansas earlier this season.

Arkansas' 58 points against the Vols were its fewest in a victory since beating Vanderbilt 56-33 in 2013. The Razorbacks also have scored 75 or more points in nine SEC games, including a 99-73 victory at Georgia.

"They've got some guys that can explode and go get some big buckets," Barnes said. "But I think Eric would tell you he's more built this team on the defensive end, and it shows up in how they play."

Arkansas has four players averaging 10 or more points with JD Notae (18.8), Stanley Umude (11.6), Jaylin Williams (10.9) and Au'Diese Toney (10.4). Davis is averaging 8.7 points off the bench.

"I think they're really balanced," Barnes said. "You're talking about a team that has really good chemistry.

"It looks like Eric has cut his rotation back to what he feels comfortable with, where he feels like he's getting the most productive minutes from guys."

Williams, a 6-10 sophomore, had 13 points and a career-high 16 rebounds in the earlier Arkansas-Tennessee game.

"It's going to be a big challenge going in there knowing that they're undefeated [at home]," Williams said. "To us, it's just another game. We've got to go there with the same intensity that we bring here.

"Go play with the same enthusiasm, play hard on defense, play great on offense, share the ball, have great chemistry."

Tennessee sixth-year senior forward John Fulkerson will play his final home today.

"We really appreciate Vol Nation giving us the home court advantage, but Arkansas is playing very, very well right now," Fulkerson said. "We're going to have to come ready to play."



