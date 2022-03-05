Hopes rise in South Asia as virus wanes





Things aren't back to how they were before the covid-19 pandemic -- mask mandates still exist in some places -- but with infections steadily declining, life in South Asia is returning to a sense of normalcy.

The mental scars from last year's delta-driven surge persist -- especially in India, where health systems collapsed and fatalities spiked -- but across the region, high vaccination rates and hope that the highly contagious omicron variant has helped bolster immunity are giving people reasons to be optimistic.

While experts agree that opening up was the right move amid falling case numbers, they caution that optimism should be tempered with lessons from the past two years.

The government should start preparing now for the next medical emergency, "whether that is covid-19 or something else," said Dr. Gagandeep Kang, an infectious disease expert at the Christian Medical College in Vellore city in southern India.

She said that new variants remain a concern, especially if the virus mutates into a more lethal version while retaining its infectiousness. Those concerns were put aside in Nepal this week, as hundreds of thousands of people gathered at the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu for a festival of the Hindu god Shiva.

Sri Lanka's beaches are full again. Some restrictions remain on the island -- masks are mandatory in public places -- but the government hopes that foreign tourists will return soon, helping bolster its faltering economy.

















The island nation was so short of hard currency during the pandemic that authorities had restricted imports of cars and fertilizer. Now, it's using its dwindling reserves to pay for ever more costly oil needed to keep the economy running.

The Indian government's focus is also on economic rejuvenation. Apart from the loss of human life, the pandemic also made millions poorer, including many who were among the most vulnerable.

The stringent lockdown, announced with a few hours' notice in 2020, forced thousands of people to walk home to their villages from the cities where they worked. Those workers have now begun returning to cities as activity picks up at factories and construction sites.

"Because of the lockdowns, we have nothing. If we don't work, we don't eat. If we don't eat, we die," said Devendra Kumar, a young laborer working at a construction site in New Delhi.

Kuldeep Singh Tomar, 38, who owns a shoe shop in New Delhi, said that sales have increased from around $400 daily in January to twice that in February. Before the pandemic, he said he'd earn over $1,300 daily.

In Bangladesh, too, people are cautiously taking off their masks while dealing with the fallout of the pandemic. For many, the virus itself now feels like a minor problem compared to inflation and job losses, said Mir Arshadul Hoque, a former student at Dhaka University.

"Overall, I think people have mentally distanced themselves from the coronavirus," he said.

But distance cannot fully eradicate the difficult memories of the past two years: the overwhelmed hospitals, overflowing cemeteries and exhausted doctors.

"The last two years were unbearable for us," said Habibul Bashar, a former captain of Bangladesh's cricket team.

"We definitely don't want to go back to earlier times," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Al-emrun Garjon, Binaj Gurubacharya, Updendra Man Singh, Shonal Ganguly, Rishi Lekhi and Bharatha Mallawarachi of The Associated Press.





Health workers from mainland China work Friday in Hong Kong at the Huo-Yan, or Fire Eye, Laboratory, an inflatable mobile testing lab. Hong Kong has ramped up testing as cases continue to spike. The pandemic is on the decline in parts of South Asia, where a sense of normal life is returning, but experts warn that new outbreaks are possible. More photos at arkansasonline.com/35hkcovid/. (AP/Kin Cheung)











