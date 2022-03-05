IN THE GARDEN: When pruning, make sure you know why, how and when before you start





Q: Do you think that a newspaper article on proper pruning techniques would be effective in schooling homeowners on how to properly care for their valuable trees and shrubs? As I drive and walk around Northwest Arkansas, I see some terrible pruning done by homeowners or their landscapers. For instance, I see limbs on trees cut vertically anywhere along their length rather than cut at the trunk or at a bud or twig junction. The heavy, thick trunks or canes that died from the killing temps in the 2020-'21 winter look awkward surrounded by the new canes of the last growing season. They could be removed at their base with just a hand saw, greatly improving their appearance. There is an art and science to pruning back an ornamental tree that has gotten too tall. You don't just head it back; you cut at a junction or where there is a bud that will grow in the direction you prefer. I just see that homeowners need some help!

A: Well said. I don't think you can ever talk about correct pruning too often. I have written many articles over the years, along with many other horticulturists, on proper pruning — especially on crape myrtles, but you can still see crape murder wherever crape myrtles are grown. It is best to know why you are pruning, how to prune and when to prune. Timing is as important as how a plant is pruned. This is the season for pruning summer-flowering trees and shrubs, roses, fruit trees, grapevines and ornamental grasses; but they all have specific needs. Do your homework, or ask a question before you start pruning.

■ ■ ■

Q: I need some help. Last spring two of my peonies had a disease (blight?). On one side the new shoots turned black when they were about 6 inches tall. I removed them and the rest of the plant seemed to be OK. I have tried to do some research (books and internet), but I'm not sure what to do to get in front of this as the shoots emerge this year. Last year I read to use Maneb, but I can find no reference to it this year. Some of the ads that came up were for copper fungicide and Daconil. I want to use a product that will work and I can't get a definitive answer. One article recommended sulfur. I am hoping you will have the answer.

A: There are many diseases of peonies that can cause stem problems. Since your plant went on to do OK after removal of the damaged stems, I suspect botrytis, which can be controlled. There are other diseases that can be more deadly. Botrytis is worse in a cool, wet spring. If it is warmer or drier than last year, you might not have a problem this year; but to be on the safe side, you can drench the stems and soil line with either a copper fungicide (think Bordeaux) or Daconil (chlorothalonil). I would drench when you see the stems emerging, then pay attention to the weather. If it turns cool and wet, apply another application after a rain. Good luck.

■ ■ ■

Q: I have these little white bugs on my datura. I brought it in September and have not had a problem. What can I do to help?

Looking like flecks of dandruff, whiteflies flutter about when disturbed. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

A: It appears that you have whiteflies. The adults are small, pure white, moth-like insects. They often flutter about when you disturb the plant, looking almost like flecks of dandruff. The female insects will lay eggs on the undersurface of the plant which can hatch in a week, and the numbers will continue to increase. If your plant is small and with only a few leaves, try washing the leaves (top and bottom) with a soapy sponge, then rinse the leaves. Repeat once a week for a couple of weeks or until you don't see any more whiteflies. If you have a dense plant with a lot of foliage, then that isn't feasible. There are houseplant sprays and spikes with systemic insecticides that can work. If you have other houseplants nearby, separate them. Whiteflies can attack a number of houseplants, and in a closed environment, they can quickly build up, so pay attention.

Retired after 38 years with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Janet Carson ranks among Arkansas' best known horticulture experts. Her blog is at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet. Write to her at P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203 or email jcarson@arkansasonline.com



